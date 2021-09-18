Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back with another set of matches this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns take on TS Galaxy this weekend. The two teams find themselves at opposite ends of the league table at the moment and will want to win this game.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been impressive this season and are currently at the top of the South African Premier Division. The reigning champions eased past Kaizer Chiefs in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

TS Galaxy are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side held Golden Arrows to a 2-2 draw last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have a flawless record against TS Galaxy and have won both matches that have been played between the two teams. TS Galaxy have never defeated the Sundowns in an official game and will want to create history on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Mamelodi Sundowns. TS Galaxy struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-W

TS Galaxy form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-D

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns

Gaston Sirino has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection this weekend. Themba Zwane remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Themba Zwane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy have a well-rounded and robust squad and will look to field an attacking line-up in this game. The home side has done well in recent weeks and is unlikely to make drastic changes to its starting combination.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Predicted XI

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Gaston Sirino, Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile

TS Galaxy Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vasilije Kolak; Ebrahim Seedat, MacBeth Mahlangu, Igor Makitan, Luckyboy Mokoena; Bathusi Aubaas, Mlungisi Mbunjana, Ethan Brooks, Lindokuhle Mbatha; Tshegofatso Nyama, Mxolisi Macuphu

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have been exceptional in recent years and have a point to prove this season. The reigning champions are well-placed to retain their league crown and will want to step up this week.

TS Galaxy have occasionally punched above their weight this year and can trouble their opponents. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 TS Galaxy

