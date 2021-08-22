TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on TS Galaxy on Sunday. Both teams can be impressive on their day and will want to win this game.

TS Galaxy finished in ninth place in the league last year and have been inconsistent in recent months. The home side suffered a narrow defeat to TS Sporting last week and will need to step up this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, have not been at their best over the past year and finished in eighth place last season. The Chiefs have a good squad and have a point to prove in this match.

Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️TS Galaxy vs. Kaizer Chiefs

👕First Team

🗓️Sunday 22 August 2021

🏟Mbombela Stadium

🕞17h00

📺SuperSport PSL 202

📢No supporters are allowed inside or outside the stadium #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/6jgvssBAWW — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 20, 2021

TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a good record against TS Galaxy and have won two out of four matches played between the two teams. TS Galaxy have managed only one victory against Kaizer Chiefs and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous game between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams wasted several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

TS Galaxy form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Kaizer Chiefs form guide: L-L-D-W-L

TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

TS Galaxy have a strong squad. Image Source: Sowetan Live

TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy have a well-rounded and robust squad and will look to field an attacking line-up in this game. The home side has done well in recent weeks and is unlikely to make drastic changes to its starting combination.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs have a good squad

Kaizer Chiefs

Eric Mathoho has overcome his fitness issues and is set to start in central defence on Saturday. Khama Billiat has also recovered from his injury and is available for selection this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

TS Galaxy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marlon Heugh; Tshegofatso Nyama, Spiwe Msimango, Bevan Fransman, MacBeth Mahlangu; Mlungisi Mbunjana, Ntshuxeko Ndlovu, Wayde Lekay; Masilake Phohlongo, Sihle Nduli, Felix Badenhorst

Bafana Bafana🇿🇦



Congratulations to Njabulo Blom, Thabani Dube, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso and Bruce Bvuma on your #NationalTeam call-ups #Amakhosi4Life #BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/OVYrNSH1w3 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 19, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Kgaogelo Rathete Sekgota; Samir Nurkovic

TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs experienced a difficult league campaign last season and will want to prove their mettle this year. The Chiefs have improved in recent weeks and will need to make a statement of intent this weekend.

TS Galaxy, on the other hand, have occasionally punched above their weight this year and can trouble their opponents. The away side is the better team on paper and holds a slight edge in this game.

Prediction: TS Galaxy 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs

