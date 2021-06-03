TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

TS Galaxy are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have shown glimpses of their potential this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate with Stellenbosch last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, are currently in ninth place in the South African Premier Division and have endured a difficult campaign. The Chiefs edged Golden Arrows to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this game.

Fake News! The Club is NOT for sale!



Please be aware of fake news going around social media and other platforms.



Please follow us on our official Club properties for authentic news. You can e-mail us and call us to confirm as well. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/JGURXHhkYP — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 3, 2021

TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a good record against TS Galaxy and have won two out of four matches played between the two teams. TS Galaxy have managed only one victory against Kaizer Chiefs and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous game between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams wasted several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

TS Galaxy form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-L-L-W

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-D-L-D

TS Galaxy have a strong squad. Image Source: Sowetan Live

TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy have a well-rounded and robust squad and will look to field an attacking line-up in this game. The home side has done well in recent weeks and is unlikely to make drastic changes to its starting combination.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs have a good squad

Kaizer Chiefs

Khama Billiat is recuperating from a long-term injury and will be unavailable for this game. Erick Mathoho is also carrying a knock and might not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Khama Billiat

Doubtful: Erick Mathoho

Suspended: None

TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

TS Galaxy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wensten van der Linde; Tumelo Bodibe, Spiwe Msimango, Bevan Fransman, Ebrahim Seedat; Mlungisi Mbunjana, Ntshuxeko Ndlovu, Karabo Tshepe; Mokete Mogaila, Lindokuhle Mbatha, Wayde Lekay

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bruce Bvuma; Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana; Reeve Frosler, Philani Zulu, Njabulo Blom, Bernard Parker; Dumisani Zuma, Lebogang Manyama, Samir Nurkovic

TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have experienced a difficult league campaign so far and have picked up only five points from their last six games. Lebogang Manyama has been in sensational form, however, and his recent hat-trick holds his side in good stead this weekend.

TS Galaxy, on the other hand, have occasionally punched above their weight this season and will want to make a statement of intent this week. The home side is the better team on paper and holds a slight edge in this game.

Prediction: TS Galaxy 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs

