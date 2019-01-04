Man City 2-1 Liverpool: 3 reasons why City ended Liverpool’s unbeaten record

Manchester City vs Liverpool

The title race is alive and kicking, and that's all because of last night's match. It took a tremendous performance from the under-fire Manchester City team, which played a high tempo game, to beat the high-flying Liverpool at the Etihad and reduce the deficit at the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola’s team had gone ahead just five minutes before half time through Sergio Aguero, but Firmino equalized after 64 minutes. Leroy Sane, who was not having a decent game, then came up with the deciding blow from the left side in the 72nd minute.

That strike lifted the whole team and they worked hard to cross the line with all three points intact. Liverpool, who looked lost in the first half, made some tactical changes in the second but it was too late to hold off the constant pressure from City.

Here are the three reasons why City were able to come back into the title race with an important win.

#1. Aguero proves his worth as a big game player

Sergio Aguero

Though both teams had some world class players, the match could easily be labelled as Aguero vs Salah, and it was Aguero who came out with flying colors. He held possession in the opposition half, linked up well with both Sterling and Sane, and scored the crucial first half goal to give City the momentum.

Virgil Van Dijk and Co had a tough time dealing with the constant runs from the South American, and there was extra energy seen in the City front line today. Salah was the leading goal scorer in the league coming into the match, but Aguero showed the experience of playing in 8 league campaigns and the fortitude necessary for the bigger games.

The bigger games are not just about skills or form; they are also about temperament and handling of pressure, which Aguero did pretty well.

Liverpool’s constant giving away of the ball also helped the City midfield feed Aguero with dangerous passes.

