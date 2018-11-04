Man City 6-1 Southampton: 3 Players who won the game for City | Premier League 2018-19

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 359 // 04 Nov 2018, 23:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pep Guardiola came up against Mark Hughes at Etihad.

Manchester City is an unstoppable force this season and is well on their way to successfully defend their Premier League title. Pep Guardiola's side came into the game at the prospect of going top of the league and be the sole leaders after Liverpool dropped points against Arsenal.

They faced a Saints side who are struggling to get going and has won just one game in the Premier League this season. Southampton did give City a run for their money in both the fixtures last season, and it took last-minute goals to decide both matches.

However, Mark Hughes had a daunting task of stopping City at Etihad which is a fort for the Citizens and where they are yet to drop a point this campaign.

Manchester City was off from the very first minute and broke the deadlock within five munites of the game courtesy of Wesley Hoedt's own goal. Six minutes following that, City doubled their lead through Aguero. They were strolling on the park, and it was already a mountain to climb for the Saints.

Pep Guardiola's side were three goals up within a flash, but Danny Ings pulled one back for the visitors giving them come up, but all went in vain when Raheem Sterling restored the three-goal difference just before the halftime.

Saints tried to make something out of the game in the second, but goals from Sterling and Sane inflicted the worst defeat in Southampton's Premier League history. Here are the three players who changed the game for City.

#3 Sergio Aguero

Aguero has joined the coveted club of players who have scored 150 in the Premier League

Sergio Aguero is up there with the best strikers in the world right now. His goal scoring record for Manchester City speaks volumes. Whenever the Argentine is talked about, the famous last-minute League title winning goal comes to mind.

When Pep Guardiola was appointed as manager and with Jesus coming to Manchester, there were doubts about his future, but Sergio kept his place and proved why he is irreplaceable in the side.

Again, today he was phenomenally linking up play with Raheem Sterling and David Silva. Aguero scored one for his 150th goal in the Premier League and beautifully set up another for Sterling to score in the first half. Aguero had his second assist of the day after he set up Sterling again for his second goal.

1 / 3 NEXT