Man United 3 - 2 Newcastle United: 3 talking points about the game | Premier League 2018/19

Both teams needed points for different reasons

Manchester United came into the match on the back of a poor run of form at Old Trafford. They failed to win their previous four games at the Theatre of Dreams and a defeat today would mean, Jose Mourinho's side would equal worst home run since 1989. Newcastle United are languishing in the relegation zone and searched for their first win of the campaign. Both the managers needed points to take pressure off their back which promised a good game for the neutrals.

The visitors started the game with a positive mindset and looked to force the issue from the very first minute. They got their reward after horrible defending allowed Perez to pick a through ball which Kenedy beautifully finished giving De Gea no chance to stop the goal. Newcastle immediately doubled their lead through Yoshinori Mutō.

Marcus Rashford missed a glorious opportunity to reduce the margin much to the dismay of his manager. Despite all the attacks, against the run of play Newcastle almost scored the third goal through Muto but David De Gea was quick to react to his header. The two teams went into the halftime break with Newcastle leading by two goals and deservedly so with all the chances they created. United had more possession than the Magpies, but apart from one Rashford header, the Newcastle goalkeeper didn't have much to deal.

United started the second half with a zeal to score, but Matic missed a sitter to give the home side a much-needed route for a comeback. Rashford missed a second big chance to score after a delightful cross by Pogba was headed wide by the England international.

With 20 minutes remaining, Mata produced an exquisite free-kick to reduce the Newcastle lead to the half. Martin Dúbravka made an excellent save to deny Smalling to score the equalizer. Out of nowhere, Martial made it 2-2, and there was still time for the home team to get the winner.

United pressed hard for the winner and completed the comeback with Alexis Sanchez heading home the decider. The game ended at 3-2 in favor of United, and it might have saved Jose Mourinho's job for the time being.

Here are the three talking points from the game.

#3 Another poor defensive display by United

Bailly was at fault for their goal

Jose Mourinho's concern about the weak defense was once again justified when United conceded two goals in a matter of two minutes. A simple throw in and a through ball completely split the defense open giving Kenedy enough time and space to put Newcastle ahead followed by another weak defensive clearance which let Muto add to Jose Mourinho's miseries.

Newcastle had moments in the first half to even increase their lead. After the Spurs game, this is the second time United conceded two goals at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho of all people knows how important it is to have a stable back four which isn't the case at Old Trafford at the moment and this is making life miserable for the players, the manager, and the fans.

