Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Man United fans rip into Sanchez and Lukaku following 0-0 draw with Valencia in Champions League

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
404   //    03 Oct 2018, 07:33 IST

Enter c
Sanchez and Lukaku once again struggled in Man United 0-0 draw with Valencia

Many Manchester United fans have turned the heat on Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku following the club’s 0-0 draw with Valencia in the Champions League.

The Red Devils welcomed the Spanish side to Old Trafford on Tuesday night, and failed to pick up a win with both clubs playing out a goalless draw. Jose Mourinho’s side laboured for much of the game and could not show the needed cutting edge in the opposition half.

Last week when the Red Devils lost to West Ham United in the Premier League, it was Mourinho who took the majority of the flak. However, it looks like the tables have turned, with most Man United fans channelling their frustration towards Sanchez and Lukaku.

The two players started in attack together with Marcus Rashford, but did very little to threaten the Valencia defence. Sanchez was once again very sluggish in possession and was booed off when he was replaced by Anthony Martial in the 76th minute.

Lukaku, on the other hand, lasted the entire 90 minutes but could also not find the back of the net, with his highlight of the game being a failed step-over in the first half.

Some Manchester United fans appear to have gotten fed up with the constant below-par performances of the pair and therefore took to Twitter to criticise them.

Fans slammed the attitude of both players on the pitch, while others called for them to be sold outright when the January window opens. It’s currently not a good time to be a Man United player, but for Sanchez and Lukaku, the situation is even worse.

The pair have been uninspiring since the beginning of the season, despite constantly being named in Jose Mourinho’s first team.

But everything seems to be crushing down on them at the moment and their poor performance against Valencia on Tuesday has just worsened matters.

Here are some tweets from visibly angry Man United fans who totally ripped Sanchez and Lukaku apart:

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Valencia CF Football Romelu Lukaku Alexis Sanchez Twiter reactions Jose Mourinho
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
Manchester United v Valencia: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Alexis Sanchez puts in another poor...
RELATED STORY
UEFA: Manchester United vs Valencia, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's probable XI vs Valencia
RELATED STORY
Judgement Day for Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Valencia vs Juventus, 3 players...
RELATED STORY
Valencia 0-2 Juventus: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Valencia CF vs Juventus -...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT HOF MAN
1 - 2
 Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
FT JUV YOU
3 - 0
 Juventus vs Young Boys
FT OLY SHA
2 - 2
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT CSK REA
1 - 0
 CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
FT ROM VIK
5 - 0
 Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN VAL
0 - 0
 Manchester United vs Valencia
FT BAY AJA
1 - 1
 Bayern München vs Ajax
FT AEK BEN
2 - 3
 AEK Athens vs Benfica
Today PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
Today LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
Tomorrow ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
Tomorrow BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
Tomorrow TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
Tomorrow PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
Tomorrow NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
Tomorrow POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us