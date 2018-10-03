Man United fans rip into Sanchez and Lukaku following 0-0 draw with Valencia in Champions League

Sanchez and Lukaku once again struggled in Man United 0-0 draw with Valencia

Many Manchester United fans have turned the heat on Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku following the club’s 0-0 draw with Valencia in the Champions League.

The Red Devils welcomed the Spanish side to Old Trafford on Tuesday night, and failed to pick up a win with both clubs playing out a goalless draw. Jose Mourinho’s side laboured for much of the game and could not show the needed cutting edge in the opposition half.

Last week when the Red Devils lost to West Ham United in the Premier League, it was Mourinho who took the majority of the flak. However, it looks like the tables have turned, with most Man United fans channelling their frustration towards Sanchez and Lukaku.

The two players started in attack together with Marcus Rashford, but did very little to threaten the Valencia defence. Sanchez was once again very sluggish in possession and was booed off when he was replaced by Anthony Martial in the 76th minute.

Lukaku, on the other hand, lasted the entire 90 minutes but could also not find the back of the net, with his highlight of the game being a failed step-over in the first half.

Some Manchester United fans appear to have gotten fed up with the constant below-par performances of the pair and therefore took to Twitter to criticise them.

Fans slammed the attitude of both players on the pitch, while others called for them to be sold outright when the January window opens. It’s currently not a good time to be a Man United player, but for Sanchez and Lukaku, the situation is even worse.

The pair have been uninspiring since the beginning of the season, despite constantly being named in Jose Mourinho’s first team.

But everything seems to be crushing down on them at the moment and their poor performance against Valencia on Tuesday has just worsened matters.

Here are some tweets from visibly angry Man United fans who totally ripped Sanchez and Lukaku apart:

With the amount of money lukaku and Sanchez are getting for being footballers, they seem to be very bad at footballing at the moment — Safwat Musthafa (@safwat_musthafa) October 2, 2018

Lukaku needs to be hooked and dropped. And Sanchez. Get martial in the side. Lingard back in. Pereira and Dalot for Matic and Valencia respectively. At least the younger players will have youthful enthusiasm. Look at Shaw and Rashford. At least there’s no shortage of effort. — Doc (@Doc_Joshi) October 2, 2018

And how bad are Lukaku and Sanchez right now? Neither should be in the team @manutd — Greg Matthews (@grzegorz24) October 2, 2018

Player ratings: Romelu Lukaku should maybe be dropped with Alexis Sanchez #mufc https://t.co/LeLznfp9zn — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 2, 2018

Gotta say, I’m utterly infuriated by Lukaku and Sanchez in particular this season. Such poor performances consistently. Chances missed, passes misplaced, too static...it’s dire at times. #FullTimeDoc — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) October 2, 2018

Not happy with that and any says other wise is a liar .

No intensity no passion no willing.. loom you put that red shirt on you fucking die for it we seen none.of that , best players were shaw and rashford , sanchez again never a Utd player , lukaku is a waster , very glum — Darren (@DTher3d) October 2, 2018

Sanchez has done bollock all this season! Loses the ball more than completed passes! Angel Gomes needs to come into the squad and be given minutes! Something fresh, learn from Mata. Maybe some time on the bench would do Lukaku and Sanchez some good. #fulltimedoc — Mark Lipman (@Royston_84) October 2, 2018

Pogba gets all the criticism yet none of the other players do. What about Lukaku and Sanchez?! Valencia is finished. This team is just shit. #mufc — Saahil (@Saahil_Kalia) October 2, 2018

Tonight has tipped me over an edge I thought I couldn’t be tipped over #MourinhoOut and he can take lukaku and Sanchez with him — George Farrelly (@fazhead15) October 2, 2018

Lukaku and Sanchez need to be dropped, embarrassing watching Lukaku offer absolutely nothing https://t.co/nHN3HGXUss — Jack McCarthy (@JackMac_8) October 2, 2018

Lukaku and Sanchez keep running into each other on the right flank. Sums up United’s attack really. — Ovie (@OvieO) October 2, 2018

Lukaku and sanchez make me want to rip my fucking eye balls out fam I swear pair of donkeys — Iffy (@iffy_azam) October 2, 2018

Why the fuck are Lukaku and Sanchez still not on the bench? #MUFC #ucl — Tanuj Mehta (@TanujMehta18) October 2, 2018

Well Even Though Manchester United didn't win, They didnt play the worst football tonight



Sanchez still clueless , Rashford(Wasteful corner crosses)

And Lukaku trying to unlock 🔓 his skills killed us tonight



Bailly and Shaw were class #MUFC — Enekem 💎 (@EnekemGreg) October 2, 2018

Lukaku and Sanchez were shocking tonight!!! — Joethered (@JoeLovesUnited7) October 2, 2018

Sanchez and Lukaku both fucking useless again. Not that the rest of the team were much better! #MUFC #MUNVAL — Cameron Beard (@cmrnnbrd) October 2, 2018

Sanchez and Lukaku have both been disappointing this season, and tonight was no exception. Lukaku has been so wasteful, spurning thur few chances he does get. Sanchez constantly just adrift, losing the ball seemingly every time he gets on it. Both should be hooked.#MUFC #UCL — Matt The MUFC Fan (@MattTheMUFCFan) October 2, 2018