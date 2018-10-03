Man United fans rip into Sanchez and Lukaku following 0-0 draw with Valencia in Champions League
Many Manchester United fans have turned the heat on Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku following the club’s 0-0 draw with Valencia in the Champions League.
The Red Devils welcomed the Spanish side to Old Trafford on Tuesday night, and failed to pick up a win with both clubs playing out a goalless draw. Jose Mourinho’s side laboured for much of the game and could not show the needed cutting edge in the opposition half.
Last week when the Red Devils lost to West Ham United in the Premier League, it was Mourinho who took the majority of the flak. However, it looks like the tables have turned, with most Man United fans channelling their frustration towards Sanchez and Lukaku.
The two players started in attack together with Marcus Rashford, but did very little to threaten the Valencia defence. Sanchez was once again very sluggish in possession and was booed off when he was replaced by Anthony Martial in the 76th minute.
Lukaku, on the other hand, lasted the entire 90 minutes but could also not find the back of the net, with his highlight of the game being a failed step-over in the first half.
Some Manchester United fans appear to have gotten fed up with the constant below-par performances of the pair and therefore took to Twitter to criticise them.
Fans slammed the attitude of both players on the pitch, while others called for them to be sold outright when the January window opens. It’s currently not a good time to be a Man United player, but for Sanchez and Lukaku, the situation is even worse.
The pair have been uninspiring since the beginning of the season, despite constantly being named in Jose Mourinho’s first team.
But everything seems to be crushing down on them at the moment and their poor performance against Valencia on Tuesday has just worsened matters.
Here are some tweets from visibly angry Man United fans who totally ripped Sanchez and Lukaku apart: