Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United legend thinks Mourinho is not the perfect fit for the Red Devils

Suman Dey
ANALYST
News
393   //    10 Sep 2018, 07:56 IST

Image result for eric cantona
Eric Cantona wanted Guardiola to be the manager of Manchester United.

What's the news?

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has told the Daily Mail that he wanted Pep Guardiola to be the coach of Manchester United instead of Jose Mourinho. The former United No. 7 believes that Mourinho is right but doesn't symbolize what the Red Devils stands for. Cantona thinks United are a big club, and they will win trophies in the future, but they are not paying the way they should, i.e., the United's way.

In case you didn't know...

Eric Cantona was a pivotal figure during his time at Manchester United where he won four Premier League titles, two League Cups and two FA Cups under Sir Alex Fergusson. He was a fan favorite at Old Trafford.

His muscular, athletic build coupled up with technical skill and creativity made him one of the best center forwards in Manchester United's history. Since his retirement he has been quite active in the social media front, posting a lot about players, teams and even tried his hand in acting for a brief period.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho has received backlash from former United players and legends for his approach towards the game. Manchester United are a club who are known for their attacking style of play which completely contradicts Jose Mourinho's philosophy which is surrounded by a more practical approach to the game.

On the other hand, the attacking brand of football which Guardiola has introduced at Manchester City is synonymous with United of old. Hence legends like Cantona who are the foundations of the club wants to see the flair and flamboyance back at the Theatre of Dreams.

Cantona said: "I like Mourinho. He has a good personality but not for United - they should have [Pep] Guardiola as a coach."

Cantona then went on to talk about how Guardiola is doing great work at local rivals Manchester City: "Listen. I joke about Manchester City but they are playing great football. It's just that I think Guardiola should be at United. He is the spiritual child of Johan Cruyff — he played under Cruyff at Barcelona and learned everything from him. He's the only person who should be at United."

What's next?

Though Eric Cantona has rightly expressed what most United fans feel at the moment, still Jose Mourinho is the man of the hour, and United will be looking up to him to pamper them with some silverware at the end of the season which might draw some praises from those United legends.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Eric Cantona Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Manchester United have joined Manchester City to sign a...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola or me better for Man United than Mourinho –...
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United better off without Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Mourinho suffering the consequences of...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United legend unimpressed with Jose Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The Big 6 clubs and their best...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Man City swoop in for...
RELATED STORY
Is the writing on the wall for José Mourinho at...
RELATED STORY
Five players Manchester United regret not signing
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us