Manchester United legend thinks Mourinho is not the perfect fit for the Red Devils

Eric Cantona wanted Guardiola to be the manager of Manchester United.

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has told the Daily Mail that he wanted Pep Guardiola to be the coach of Manchester United instead of Jose Mourinho. The former United No. 7 believes that Mourinho is right but doesn't symbolize what the Red Devils stands for. Cantona thinks United are a big club, and they will win trophies in the future, but they are not paying the way they should, i.e., the United's way.

Eric Cantona was a pivotal figure during his time at Manchester United where he won four Premier League titles, two League Cups and two FA Cups under Sir Alex Fergusson. He was a fan favorite at Old Trafford.

His muscular, athletic build coupled up with technical skill and creativity made him one of the best center forwards in Manchester United's history. Since his retirement he has been quite active in the social media front, posting a lot about players, teams and even tried his hand in acting for a brief period.

Mourinho has received backlash from former United players and legends for his approach towards the game. Manchester United are a club who are known for their attacking style of play which completely contradicts Jose Mourinho's philosophy which is surrounded by a more practical approach to the game.

On the other hand, the attacking brand of football which Guardiola has introduced at Manchester City is synonymous with United of old. Hence legends like Cantona who are the foundations of the club wants to see the flair and flamboyance back at the Theatre of Dreams.

Cantona said: "I like Mourinho. He has a good personality but not for United - they should have [Pep] Guardiola as a coach."

Cantona then went on to talk about how Guardiola is doing great work at local rivals Manchester City: "Listen. I joke about Manchester City but they are playing great football. It's just that I think Guardiola should be at United. He is the spiritual child of Johan Cruyff — he played under Cruyff at Barcelona and learned everything from him. He's the only person who should be at United."

Though Eric Cantona has rightly expressed what most United fans feel at the moment, still Jose Mourinho is the man of the hour, and United will be looking up to him to pamper them with some silverware at the end of the season which might draw some praises from those United legends.