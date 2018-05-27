Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Tottenham transfer news: Update on Martial pursuit, interest from Italy for Spurs midfield engine and more - May 27, 2018 

    This is big news for United fans!

    Umid Dey
    FEATURED WRITER
    Rumors 27 May 2018, 19:45 IST
    5.78K

    Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
    Martial decision made

    Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! With club football officially done and dusted for the season, teams will now look forward to the transfer market – and, of course, the World Cup – and try to sign players that could improve their team.

    Tottenham, meanwhile, are no different as they will also have to make some improvements – keeping the cost of their new stadium in mind all the while – in order to close the gap between them and the top.

    So here are some of the rumours that they have been surrounded with today…

    Call from Naples

    Tottenham Hotspur v Watford - Premier League
    A Spurs icon by all means

    Carlo Ancelotti has only just taken over from Maurizio Sarri at Napoli – and he has already started working towards bringing players that could improve the team. One of the players that he has been linked with is Mousa Dembele.

    According to the newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, the former Real Madrid boss has targeted Spurs midfielder Mousa Dembele as he would be a cheaper option than their alternate target Arturo Vidal.

    The want for Rose

    It wasn’t such a long time ago when Danny Rose was being linked to big clubs like Manchester United. Right now, however, after an injury-ravaged season which saw him lose his place to Ben Davies, interest in the Englishman has declined.

    Nevertheless, there are still some clubs that are willing to acquire his signature and one of them is Everton. According to The Sun, Manchester United have made Juventus left-back Alex Sandro their prime target and, as a result, the major interest “could” come from Everton as they eye a massive overhaul of the club.

    Rose is reported to be a replacement for the aging Leighton Baines.

    Man United say NO

    2018 EPL Premier League Football Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City May 13th
    Outbound?

    There was a rumour of Tottenham Hotspur asking for Anthony Martial in exchange for Toby Alderweireld. But according to ESPN sources, Manchester United has rejected Spurs advances for the Frenchman.

    The report further adds that despite Martial growing frustrated with the lack of chances bestowed upon him, the Red Devils will only negotiate a sale should the attacker really push for it.

    Meanwhile, they also add that Spurs are willing to sell the Belgian should they get a fee of around £50 million. 

    Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Mousa Dembele Anthony Martial Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
    Tottenham transfer roundup: Man Utd attempt to negotiate...
    RELATED STORY
    Tottenham transfer news: Zaha, Martial, Sessegnon linked...
    RELATED STORY
    Tottenham transfer news: Bale has decided to join Spurs,...
    RELATED STORY
    Tottenham transfer news: Spurs’ pursuit to cause problems...
    RELATED STORY
    Tottenham transfer news: Spurs agree £8.5 million-a-year...
    RELATED STORY
    Tottenham transfer news: Spurs icon wants Man United...
    RELATED STORY
    Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
    RELATED STORY
    Tottenham transfer news: Man United target wanted by...
    RELATED STORY
    Reports: Tottenham keen on signing Manchester United star
    RELATED STORY
    Premier League transfer news: Barca star to Tottenham,...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018