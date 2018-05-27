Tottenham transfer news: Update on Martial pursuit, interest from Italy for Spurs midfield engine and more - May 27, 2018

This is big news for United fans!

Umid Dey FEATURED WRITER Rumors 27 May 2018, 19:45 IST 5.78K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Martial decision made

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day! With club football officially done and dusted for the season, teams will now look forward to the transfer market – and, of course, the World Cup – and try to sign players that could improve their team.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are no different as they will also have to make some improvements – keeping the cost of their new stadium in mind all the while – in order to close the gap between them and the top.

So here are some of the rumours that they have been surrounded with today…

Call from Naples

A Spurs icon by all means

Carlo Ancelotti has only just taken over from Maurizio Sarri at Napoli – and he has already started working towards bringing players that could improve the team. One of the players that he has been linked with is Mousa Dembele.

According to the newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, the former Real Madrid boss has targeted Spurs midfielder Mousa Dembele as he would be a cheaper option than their alternate target Arturo Vidal.

The want for Rose

It wasn’t such a long time ago when Danny Rose was being linked to big clubs like Manchester United. Right now, however, after an injury-ravaged season which saw him lose his place to Ben Davies, interest in the Englishman has declined.

Nevertheless, there are still some clubs that are willing to acquire his signature and one of them is Everton. According to The Sun, Manchester United have made Juventus left-back Alex Sandro their prime target and, as a result, the major interest “could” come from Everton as they eye a massive overhaul of the club.

Rose is reported to be a replacement for the aging Leighton Baines.

Man United say NO

Outbound?

There was a rumour of Tottenham Hotspur asking for Anthony Martial in exchange for Toby Alderweireld. But according to ESPN sources, Manchester United has rejected Spurs advances for the Frenchman.

The report further adds that despite Martial growing frustrated with the lack of chances bestowed upon him, the Red Devils will only negotiate a sale should the attacker really push for it.

Meanwhile, they also add that Spurs are willing to sell the Belgian should they get a fee of around £50 million.