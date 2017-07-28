Manchester United transfer round-up: Dybala inquiry made, Zidane hints at Bale's exit and more

All the transfer news and rumours surrounding the Old Trafford outfit.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 28 Jul 2017, 23:20 IST

Dybala is all set to leave Juventus

Juventus want £107 million for Dybala

Manchester United and Barcelona have been asked to pay up to £107 million if they wish to sign Argentine striker Paulo Dybala, according to reports from Daily Star.

Dybala is tipped to be the ideal candidate to replace Neymar if the Brazilian decides to join PSG this summer, however, Daily Star thinks that Manchester United are also eying the Argentine as an alternative to Gareth Bale.

Following on the report, La Repubblica has reported that although Juventus are keen to hold on to their star striker, the Serie A club would consider selling him if they get an offer beyond £107 million.

Zidane not sure about Bale's future

Zidane wants to keep his BBC combination intact

Gareth Bale has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United and manager Zinedine Zidane has claimed that he is unsure about his player's future.

On being asked about Bale's future, Zidane said: "I hope the BBC trio stay for this season. I hope everyone remains. I want everyone who is here now to stay...but anything can happen right up until August 31."

Chelsea make move for Renato Sanches

Conte wants to sign Sanches as Matic's replacement

Chelsea have made a late bid to sign the Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches this summer and are already in negotiations with Bayern Munich.

Blues manager Antonio Conte is a fan of the 19-year-old's ability and wants to sign him as the long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic.

Chelsea's interest in Sanches is a cause of concern for Manchester United who are also trying to lure the midfielder to Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich are keen to offload Sanches after the player went public to show his discontent over the lack of playing time under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Strong claims made on Perisic joining United

Perisic is not happy with Inter Milan's new contract offer

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri has made strong claims about Ivan Perisic moving to Manchester United after it was revealed earlier today that the player was not happy with the new contract offer from Inter Milan.

Palmeri took to Twitter earlier today to say: "Perisic even closer to moving to Manchester United after Inter manager said that he has to deal with the will of the player and the club."

At the moment, Inter and United are haggling over Perisic's transfer fee with the Red Devils offering a fee in the region of £45 million and Inter sticking to their £48m valuation.

Despite the delay, the Italian media is convinced that Perisic will be a Manchester United player this summer as Jose Mourinho desperately wants the Croatian at Old Trafford.