Man United transfer round-up: Griezmann becomes available in January, Monaco put Lemar for sale and more

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 24 Aug 2017, 12:13 IST

Griezmann considering his Atletico future

Antoine Griezmann has sounded a warning to Atletico Madrid after expressing his interest in joining Manchester United in the 2018 January transfer window, reports Don Balon.

Griezmann suffered a terrible start to his La Liga season by getting a red card in Atletico's opening game of the season and the French superstar has received a 2-match ban for his actions.

Griezmann was linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier in the summer, however, due to Atletico's transfer ban, the striker chose to stay with the La Liga side.

Atletico Madrid will be able to sign players in January and are linked with a possible move for Diego Costa, citing which Griezmann wants a January exit and has set his sights on wearing the number 7 jersey for The Red Devils.

Monaco ready to cash-in on Lemar

Lemar to join Mbappe on his way out of Monaco

AS Monaco have softened their stance on Thomas Lemar's transfer this summer and are ready to listen to the offers for the French winger, according to Le 10 Sports.

Monaco were keen to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho, and Thomas Lemar following the exits of Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, and Tiemoue Bakayoko earlier this summer.

However, Le 10 Sports reveals a drastic change in strategy at Monaco where they now want to raise €300million in the remaining days of summer transfer window and are inviting Manchester United, Arsenal and PSG to make the relevant bids.

Manchester United are still keen on a wide player this season and after being priced out of deals for Ivan Perisic and Gareth Bale, Jose Mourinho would want to bring Lemar and further strengthen his squad going into the 2017/18 season.

Mourinho not happy with the current squad

Mourinho gives a thumbs-up for Garay's transfer

Jose Mourinho has asked his scouts to keep a close eye on Valencia's central defender Ezequiel Garay as he looks to bring in more defensive re-enforcements before the end of summer transfer window.

According to Don Balon, United scouts were present during Valencia's 1-0 win over Las Palmas last Saturday which has fueled the reports of an immediate bid from The Red Devils for Garay's signature this summer.

Mourinho is not happy with Victor Lindelof's progression in the Premier League and is likely to sell Chris Smalling in the coming 1 or 2 weeks.

United manager wants an experienced head at the back to guide the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof as the season goes along.

Garay, 30 has re-invented himself since joining Valencia at the start of 2016 season. Garay made 27 appearances for the La Liga club last season and was one of the best players.