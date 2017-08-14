Man United transfer round-up: Griezmann fed up with Atletico, Mourinho wants Barcelona midfielder and more

14 Aug 2017

United are said to still be interested in Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann re-thinking his Atletico future

According to latest reports from Don Balon, Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is seriously considering his future at the club after there have been speculations over Jan Oblak's future.

Don Balon claims, Atletico are doing very little to fend off PSG's interest in the keeper which has not impressed Griezmann as he is now questioning Atletico's ambition for the current and next season.

Diego Costa's move which seemed imminent until last week back has hit a dead end and seems Chelsea are yet to receive a substantial offer from Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United are still interested in Griezmann and have promised him the number 7 jersey when he signs for them next summer.

However, Griezmann's lack of motivation at Atletico Madrid may force United's hands in going after the French forward in January transfer window.

Roberto could become a Man United player

Roberto played 47 times for Barcelona last season

Jose Mourinho is still looking to sign a utility player to add to his already impressive squad this summer and according to Calciomercato, Barcelona's Sergi Roberto is on top of that list right now.

Roberto is equally adapt to playing in central midfield as well as full-back positions which will give Mourinho enough options for this season's Premier League and Champions League campaign.

According to AS, Roberto has a €36million release clause which could force Barcelona's hands into selling the 25-year-old player, who featured 47 times for The Catalans last season.

Roberto has just 2 years left on his current deal and is yet to be offered a new contract.

Mourinho desperate to keep Martial

Martial scored for Man United in their season opener

Manchester United have rejected a late bid from Tottenham Hotspur for their star winger Anthony Martial, reports RMC.

Tottenham are yet to sign a player this summer and wanted Martial to replace their flop signing from last season Moussa Sissoko.

However, United have outrightly refused to let Martial leave as Jose Mourinho sees Martial along with Marcus Rashford as key figures in United's attack this season.

United also rejected the idea of swapping Martial for Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and decided to end their pursuit only because of Inter'a demand of including Martial in any possible deal.

Martial came on from the bench last night to score and assist in United's 4-0 win which further proved Mourinho's point in not selling or even loaning out Martial this season.