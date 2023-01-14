Man Utd 2-1 Man City: Red Devils player ratings as they register a memorable comeback victory | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United registered a memorable 2-1 comeback victory against their "noisy neighbors" Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 14. Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford sealed the three points for the Red Devils after Jack Grealish's 60th minute header.

United had a good change early in the first half, but Bruno Fernandes failed to hit the target from an acute angle after being set-up by Christian Eriksen. Following an error from Ederson Moraes, who rushed out too soon, the hosts were presented with yet another opportunity. Marcus Rashford tried his luck from a tight angle, but Manuel Akanji made the block in the 34th minute.

The Citizens nearly stole the lead in the first half when Kyle Walker's thunderous strike from outside the box missed the right bottom corner by a whisker during first-half injury time.

Jack Grealish, who was unmarked inside the penalty half, bagged the opener in the 60th minute following an exquisite cross from Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian made a brilliant under-lapping run and was picked out by Riyad Mahrez before setting up Grealish.

The Red Devils controversially equalized in the 78th minute through Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder hit the back of the net following an excellent through ball from Casemiro to split the City defense. However, City claimed that Rashford had interfered with play from an offside position in the build-up.

Manchester United completed the comeback through their talisman Marcus Rashford. Alejandro Garnacho made a sharp turn and picked out the forward with an inviting low cross.

Erik ten Hag's team are just one point behind City following this victory. Arsenal supporters will also be ecstatic with the result as their title-rivals have dropped points in two of their last three league games.

Here's a look at the Manchester United player ratings from the memorable Manchester derby.

The Red Devils completed a remarkable comeback.

Red Devils player ratings:

David de Gea - 6.5/10: Apart from goal, David de Gea did not face a single shot on target during the entire game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7.5/10: Aaron Wan-Bissaka covered the right defensive flank for the Red Devils and negated Phil Foden's threat extremely well. The full-back joined United's attack on a few occasions, but remained diligent in his defensive work.

Raphael Varane - 7.5/10: Varane was excellent again at the back for Manchester United. The experienced defender dealt with Phil Foden and Erling Haaland well throughout the game.

Luke Shaw - 7/10: Shaw produced another solid performance at centre-back and frequently broke City's defensive lines with his passing.

Tyrell Malacia - 7/10: Malacia did not allow Mahrez and Walker to get past him and worked his socks off to keep the defensive shape for the Red Devils.

Casemiro - 7/10: Casemiro not only did the dirty work but also contributed towards Manchester United's attack by picking out Martial and Rashford with diagonal long balls from United's half. He negated the threat possessed by Bernardo Silva and kept the Portuguese international quiet.

Fred - 7.5/10: Fred's man-marking ability was once again brought to the fore. The midfielder went toe-to-toe with Kevin De Bruyne and restricted the Belgian from dictating play in the attacking areas of the pitch. Despite struggling early on in the second half, he recovered well and played his heart out until the very end.

Christian Eriksen - 6.5/10: Eriksen was able to pick pockets of space during Red Devils' counter attacks and play the final ball to the forwards in the first half. However, he was completely anonymous in the second half before being substituted.

Bruno Fernandes - 8.5/10: Fernandes was an integral cog in Manchester United's midfield. His ability to break the lines and initiate attacks aided the Red Devils on numerous occasions. His importance cannot be overstated, as he has evolved from a final third machine to a complete midfielder. His fine finish helped United get back into the game.

Anthony Martial - 6/10: Martial only had a few touches before being taken off at half-time. The Frenchman was unable to contribute to United's attacks and was left isolated at times.

Marcus Rashford - 8/10: Rashford failed to convert two glorious chances in the first half, but scored an emphatic winner in the second half. He stretched the game and ran in-behind City's defense on numerous occasions to cause havoc.

Substitutes:

Antony - 5.5/10: Antony did not influence the game despite coming off the bench for the second half.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7.5/10: Alejandro Garnacho made an instant impact by stretching Manchester City's defense. His top-notch cross to pick out Rashford sealed the game.

Lisandro Martinez - N/A: He came on during second-half stoppage time to seal the game for the Red Devils alongside Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

Scott McTominay - N/A

Harry Maguire - N/A

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes