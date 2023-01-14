Manchester United manager to earn a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday (14 January). However, their equalizer, scored by Bruno Fernandes in the 78th minute of the game, was the subject of controversy.

Casemiro played a through ball which was seemingly aimed at Rashford. The Englishman was certainly in an offside position. However, Fernandes, who was running from behind, was onside.

Rashford didn't touch the ball and Fernandes kept his composure to finish the move off. The goal stood after being initially ruled out and the decision caused controversy as many, including experts and journalists, believe it should have been chalked off. Their argument is Rashford was in an offside position and interfered with the play.

talkSPORt's Tom Rennie, BBC's Jordan Elgott, CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs and Nico Cantor, and more shared their opinions on the subject.

Their view was the same as they believed Rashford was certainly attempting to get the ball and interfered with play and helped United score, preventing Ederson to come out and collect the ball.

Here are some of the best reactions from journalists across Twitter after Bruno Fernandes' controversial goal for Manchester United in the derby:

Tom Rennie @thomasjrennie There’s a few ways that Rashford is offside IMO, but this one I think is the strongest. There’s a few ways that Rashford is offside IMO, but this one I think is the strongest. https://t.co/cjG3ojFPdj

Jordan Elgott @JElgott If Rashford isn’t there, Ederson comes for the ball and gets it. Rashford does not stop going for the ball until the actual moment Fernandes takes the shot. Worst decision I can remember seeing in the Premier League and it has a massive impact on the title race If Rashford isn’t there, Ederson comes for the ball and gets it. Rashford does not stop going for the ball until the actual moment Fernandes takes the shot. Worst decision I can remember seeing in the Premier League and it has a massive impact on the title race

Daniel Storey @danielstorey85 It's me in 2023, still having absolutely no idea what is and isn't offside. Was 100% sure that Rashford went towards the ball. It's me in 2023, still having absolutely no idea what is and isn't offside. Was 100% sure that Rashford went towards the ball.

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia We can banter tho but Rashford was OFFSIDE.



Man Utd got LUCKY.



The goal changed the mood of the game. We can banter tho but Rashford was OFFSIDE. Man Utd got LUCKY. The goal changed the mood of the game.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen An incredible turnaround at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford's goal gives #MUFC a 2-1 Manchester Derby win. But Manchester United's equaliser four-minutes earlier was highly controversial. Rashford not given offside because he didn't touch the ball and was not deemed as interfering. An incredible turnaround at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford's goal gives #MUFC a 2-1 Manchester Derby win. But Manchester United's equaliser four-minutes earlier was highly controversial. Rashford not given offside because he didn't touch the ball and was not deemed as interfering. https://t.co/ZEZB6rcpxz

Nico Cantor @Nicocantor1 Rashford – way off – never stops making a play for the ball. He is ALWAYS in an active position.



Can’t believe it was given. Rashford – way off – never stops making a play for the ball. He is ALWAYS in an active position. Can’t believe it was given.

Simon Evans @sgevans Regardless of the decision - which was wrong IMO - the law itself is a joke. Rashford clearly gains an advantage from being offside and the goal springs from that advantage. IFAB need to get on with that review of offside. Regardless of the decision - which was wrong IMO - the law itself is a joke. Rashford clearly gains an advantage from being offside and the goal springs from that advantage. IFAB need to get on with that review of offside.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag speaks about Marcus Rashford's performance

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Erik ten Hag spoke about Rashford's performance in the derby in which overcame a tough first half to end up on the scoring sheet. Rather, the Dutchman believes the attacker did what he had to do. Despite suffering a knock in the first half, the Englishman had a strong second half performance.

He was asked by BT Sport presenter Des Kelly after Manchester United's win (via Express):

"Marcus Rashford, it looked like he was out in the first half, it looked like he was pulling up with an injury. But you can see how confident he is and how strong he is, and he had that pre pre-season as well, that's obviously made him physically stronger."

Ten Hag replied:

"Players have to be resilient and you get kicked in a game. Obviously it happened and it hurts but you have to keep going, you have to do it to get the right result and the right performance and fight and deal with that painful moment."

He further added:

"Even it keeps [being] painful, you have to contribute, the game will go on. That's what he did today, he got rewarded for it and the team got rewarded for it. In top football you have to suffer, to sacrifice, to get the right results to win something."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes