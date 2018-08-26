Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Last-Minute Signings Jose Mourinho Should Have Made

Kevin Cooper
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.29K   //    26 Aug 2018, 13:15 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United made their first move of this season when they signed Lee Grant (Goalkeeper), Diogo Dalot (Right Back), and Fred (Central Midfielder). But still, Jose Mourinho was concerned after seeing the team's performance in the pre-season of this year.

Listening to the statements made by the Madrid's manager, it was pretty clear that he was looking forward to signing some reinforcements for his squad before the deadline of this season's Summer Window but he failed to do so.

It is a difficult time for the Red Devils as they still have some weak links in their squad which needed to be strengthened. But nothing can be done now as we're far away from the January Window.

So today in this list let's take a look at those last-minute signings that Jose Mourinho, the Manchester United Manager, should have made to strengthen his squad. 

#5 Toby Alderweireld

Image result for Toby Alderweireld
Toby Alderweireld became one of the chief targets of the Manchester United boss

Toby Alderweireld is a Belgian Footballer. He is currently signed to Spurs playing as Centre-Back. All the centre-backs that Manchester United currently has (Smalling, Jones, Bailly, Lindelof, and Rojo) would have gotten an extra strength to their game with the addition of this talented performer in the squad. Also, United showed some interest to sign Alderweireld.

Toby has proven his worth in this year's Premier League (pre-season). His game on the ground has become far better than ever. His contract with Spurs will be running till June 2019. But still, he could have transferred to United if Spurs and Jose Mourinho agreed to a deal. Considering how Spurs also wants to make some profit out of him after his signing to the club worth £11.5m Toby would be a perfect option for United.

Seeing how difficult time is to sign the players during January window, United had this one last chance to lock away this 29-old-year man but they failed to do so.

