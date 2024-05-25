"Manchester is and always will be RED!" - David De Gea reacts after Manchester United beat rivals Man City to lift FA Cup

Manchester United legend David de Gea has reacted to the Red Devils beating city rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final. The goalkeeper left the club a year ago, getting replaced by Andre Onana in between the sticks, but he has shown he still supports the Red Devils.

Taking to social media after the game ended in a 2-1 win for United, De Gea posted:

"Manchester is and always will be RED! 🔴🔴"

David de Gea had his fair share of duels against Manchester City during his time at Old Trafford. He played them an impressive 28 times, although they were often the better side, as he conceded 33 goals and kept just seven clean sheets.

Most of their matches ended in a loss for Manchester United when De Gea played. In fact, he lost 15 times against their noisy neighbors, the most losses the Spanish goalkeeper has endured against any opponent in his lengthy career. He will, no doubt, be pleased that Erik ten Hag and the Red Devils managed to get one over the Cityzens.

Manchester United legend hails manager Erik ten Hag after impressive FA Cup win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been hailed by club legend Wayne Rooney after he led the Red Devils to an impressive win over their neighbors. United were widely expected to lose against a City side who have ruthlessly won the Premier League title four times in a row.

However, against all odds, a first-half two-goal lead quickly put the Red Devils ahead. Although City scored a late goal, United held on to secure the win in style. Wayne Rooney was full of praise for Erik ten Hag, saying (via TeamTalk):

“Tactically it was perfect today. There has been a lot of talk. You just hope now he can enjoy tonight. Whatever happens after, you hope it’s done quickly, but he’s shown a lot of character today to put his team out the way he did... I think what they’ve done today is finish the season on a high, in a historic moment winning the FA Cup again. It’s great for the club."

There have been rumors that Erik ten Hag will be sacked after the FA Cup final, irrespective of the result. In reaction to that, Rooney added:

“I don’t think they can make a decision on one game. Throughout the season, of course Manchester United have to do better than what they’ve done. I’m sure whatever they do, they’ll know what they’re doing and hopefully it’s the right decision.”

The Dutch manager will certainly be pleased that he could secure his second trophy in two years with the Red Devils.