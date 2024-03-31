Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings as Gabriel Jesus misfires in uneventful game | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal and Manchester City played out a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, March 31.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of a good run of form. They lost just once in their last six games, winning all the other five. In that phase, Mikel Arteta's men scored an impressive 18 goals in that time, conceding just three.

Their last game was a 1-0 win over Porto in the Champions League as the last 16 tie ended 1-1 on aggregate, with Arsenal winning 4-2 on penalties. The Spaniard made one change to that lineup as the goalscorer Leandro Trossard made way for Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal made a decent start to the game and were forced to play out of possession for the majority of the first period. They had just 28% of the ball and managed just one tame effort on target. Manchester City, on the other hand, seemed content to dominate possession and wait for an opening to score.

City lost Nathan Ake to injury midway through the first half, with Rico Lewis coming on to replace him. This change allowed Arsenal slightly more space and momentum towards the end of the first half as they showed fluidity. However, neither side scored as they were tied 0-0 at the break.

The second half was a similar story for both sides, with Manchester City dominating possession and Arsenal waiting for their chances. However, none of the hosts' eight second-half attempts were on target as they heavily misfired in the final third. The Gunners, on the other hand, did not have enough of the ball to create much.

Substitute Leandro Trossard attempted Arsenal's only shot on target in the second half shortly after coming on in the 72nd minute. However, there were no more attempts from either team as the game ended in a goalless draw. That said, let's take a look at the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 7/10

Raya had to make just one stop throughout the game but did have a few nervy moments collecting crosses from corners. However, he walked away with a fairly simple clean sheet.

Benjamin White - 7/10

White had a decent game at the back as he won one duel, making five clearances and one tackle as well. He also played one key pass and two crosses.

William Saliba - 7.5/10

Saliba was the Player of the Match for his solid performance in defence for Arsenal. He won eight duels, making five clearances, three tackles and one block. He also played two long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel, too, had a solid game at the back for the Gunners. He won two duels, making four clearances, one tackle and one interception.

Jakub Kiwior - 6.5/10

Kiwior played well in defence as he won three duels and made one block and one tackle. He also played one key pass.

Martin Odegaard - 6.5/10

Odegaard had a quiet outing in Arsenal's midfield, having just 47 touches of the ball and completing just 21 passes with 66% accuracy. He played two key passes and won six duels.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

Jorginho passed the ball with 67% accuracy, including three long balls. He also won one duel and made one clearance.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice had a decent game as he passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won four duels.

Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Saka struggled to find space and spread his wings against Josko Gvardiol on the right flank. He won six duels and played one long ball but went off injured after 78 minutes.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

Havertz had a sub-par game for Arsenal but still managed one shot on target and two completed dribbles.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

Jesus had a decent game with the ball but was often indecisive in terms of shooting. He attempted three shots but none of them were on target. He won four duels and made three clearances.

Substitutes

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6.5/10

Tomiyasu came on in the second period and put in a decent performance.

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

Partey showed signs of rustiness in his cameo but played well overall.

Leandro Trossard - 7/10

Trossard attempted Arsenal's first and only shot on target in the second half. He also had a great chance to assist Martinelli but chose the selfish path and squandered a golden chance for his team late in the game.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Martinelli added energy to the Gunners' front three but was unable to make an impact during his time on the pitch.