Manchester City 0-2 Crystal Palace: City Player ratings as Eagles inflict Sky Blues their first home defeat of the season | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City were beaten at home for the first time this season as Crystal Palace won 2-0 at the Etihad in an enticing Premier League clash on Saturday. Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher scored once in each half, with Aymeric Laporte sent off for the hosts in the first half.

The Spaniard was caught out in possession at the back by Gallagher who then laid the ball off for Zaha to fire home Palace's opener. The Sky Blues struggled to break down a stoic Palace side. In the dying moments of the opening stanza, Laporte saw red for a clear foul on Zaha.

Both sides saw a goal ruled out after the break, with City huffing and puffing to carve out clear-cut chances. With just two minutes of normal time left on the clock, Palace caught the Sky Blues on the break once again, with Gallagher rounding off a clinical counter-attacking move.

Manchester City hadn't lost a game at home this season before this game. In fact, their last Etihad loss came back in May against Chelsea. But that run is over now.

Crystal Palace, hovering above the relegation zone before kick-off, managed to put some daylight between them and the red zone following a spirited performance.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester City players:

Ederson - 7/10

He couldn't keep out Zaha's first goal, and was beaten for a second time just before full-time.

Kyle Walker - 6.5/10

He looked to get his side forward with a few accurate long balls, but came up short defensively, failing to make a single clearance or block.

Ruben Dias - 7.5/10

The Manchester City captain was arguably his team's best defender of the evening. Dias showed great calm and composure in moments of immense pressure, although he couldn't do anything about Palace's goals.

Aymeric Laporte - 4/10

The Spaniard was caught out in possession for Palace's first goal, and was later sent off for denying Zaha a clear opportunity. That summed up a miserable day at the office for Laporte. It was City's first red card in a league game at home in two years.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2019 - Aymeric Laporte’s sending off was Manchester City’s first home red card in the Premier League since October 2019 (Fernandinho vs Aston Villa) and their first on home soil in the first half in the league since August 2017 (Kyle Walker vs Everton). Dismissed. 2019 - Aymeric Laporte’s sending off was Manchester City’s first home red card in the Premier League since October 2019 (Fernandinho vs Aston Villa) and their first on home soil in the first half in the league since August 2017 (Kyle Walker vs Everton). Dismissed. https://t.co/oRoysBnnsC

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

He kept everything tidy at the back, and read the game brilliantly. Cancelo made three blocks and interceptions apiece. Offensively, though, Cancelo left a lot to be desired.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

It was an admittedly poor game from the Belgian talisman, who failed to create a single chance or key pass. He lost possession a staggering 21 times on the night.

Rodri Hernandez - 6.5/10

He did his best to keep City ticking, distributing the ball around excellently, and providing great protective cover for the back four. However, Rodri was caught out on the break for Palace's second goal.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

The Portuguese was lacking in his usual attacking effervescence, cutting a desolate figure on the wings.

Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10

Jesus demonstrated his excellent dribbling skills, getting the ball forward on a few occasions, but his end product was lacking. He thought he had brought City level in the second half, but the goal was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Premier League @premierleague



It's still Man City 0-1 Crystal Palace (61 mins)





#MCICRY Gabriel Jesus has the ball in the net for Man City, but after consulting the VAR, referee Andre Marriner has overturned the goal because Phil Foden was offside in the build-upIt's still Man City 0-1 Crystal Palace (61 mins) Gabriel Jesus has the ball in the net for Man City, but after consulting the VAR, referee Andre Marriner has overturned the goal because Phil Foden was offside in the build-up It's still Man City 0-1 Crystal Palace (61 mins)#MCICRY

Phil Foden - 6/10

He looked subdued all game, failing to get a single shot away in the game. He appeared to have assisted Jesus for a goal. But that was ruled out after the Englishman was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

With De Bruyne lacking in attacking spark, Grealish stepped up to take the creative mantle for City, laying five key passes. But he was never a direct threat at goal, failing to get a single shot away.

Ratings of Manchester City substitutes against Crystal Palace

John Stones - 7.5/10

He came on after Laporte's sending off, and put in an inspired display. Stones was strong on the ball, and dominant in the air as well.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

He laid out a sumptuous cross for Mahrez in stoppage time, which the Algerian headed well wide, though.

Riyad Mahrez - 5/10

Besides the above incident, the prolific winger was barely seen in the game.

