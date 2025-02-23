Manchester City 0-2 Liverpool: City player ratings as Mohamed Salah sinks incumbent champions at Etihad

Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool put Manchester City to the sword with a goal and an assist at the Etihad Stadium to help the Reds edge closer to the Premier League title on Sunday, February 23. The result sees the Merseyside-based club move 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal atop the league standings.

Ad

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai played him. The Egyptian icon then returned the favor for the Hungarian in the 37th minute to secure a 2-0 result.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson Moraes - 5.5/10

The Brazilian goalkeeper was far from his best against Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai finding the back of the net. However, he managed two saves in the game.

Ad

Trending

Josko Gvardiol - 7.5/10

The Croatian star had a decent game despite going up against the impressive Mohamed Salah. In the match against Liverpool, he won seven out of the 10 duels and made eight recoveries.

Abdukodir Khusanov - 7.5/10

The Uzbek defender played well for Manchester City against Liverpool despite the latter finishing on the losing side. He made the most passes and was the most accurate passer in the match, completing 99 percent of the 88 passes he attempted.

Ad

Nathan Ake - 6/10

The Dutch defender had an unspectacular game against Liverpool. He failed to win the only duel he entered and managed just two recoveries in 77 minutes on the pitch.

Rico Lewis - 6.5/10

The English defender had a decent outing, albeit unspectacular match for Manchester City. He made six recoveries and won three of six duels.

Nico Gonzalez - 7/10

The Portuguese star was decent for Manchester City in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. He completed 85 out of 90 passes and made six recoveries.

Ad

Philip Foden - 6/10

The Englishman did not had a good outing in the game against Liverpool. He lost possession four times and managed just two touches in the opposition half.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6.5/10

The Belgian legend looked a yard off the pace for Manchester City. He managed to create two chances and made as many recoveries.

Savinho - 7/10

The Brazilian was lively despite his side's defeat. He created the most chances (4) and won two recoveries.

Ad

Jeremy Doku - 7.5/10

Jeremy Doku was fabulous in the game, going attack for attack with Mohamed Salah in a match that did not cover the fullbacks in glory. He completed the most dribbles (13) and won the most duels (14).

Omar Marmoush - 6.5/10

The Egyptian star was silent when he came up against Mohamed Salah in a match that proved who the real Egyptian king was. He managed just 0.13 xG and 0.11 xA in the game.

Ad

Manchester City substitutes

James McAtee - 6/10

James McAtee came on for the incumbent Premier League champions but could do little to change the course of the match.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

The Portuguese defender came on late and could do little to prevent Pep Guardiola's side from falling into defeat.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

The Croatian midfielder came late into the game and did little to prevent the incumbent champions from falling to defeat.

Ad

Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

The German midfielder came on late for City and did not have enough time to impact the game against the Reds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback