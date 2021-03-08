Manchester City 0-2 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points as Red Devils earn bragging rights in Manchester Derby | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United pulled off a stunning Premier League win at the Etihad Stadium to end Manchester City's 21-game winning run in all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes converted from the penalty spot after just two minutes before Luke Shaw doubled Manchester United's lead in the second half.

Manchester City dominated possession but were nowhere near their usual best in the final third, as a resolute defensive performance from the away side helped them secure all three points.

Despite the win, Manchester United remain 11 points behind their 'noisy neighbours. On that note, let's have a look at five major talking points from the Manchester derby.

#5 No record for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

Manchester City vs Manchester United - Premier League

It was looking increasingly likely that Pep Guardiola's rampant Manchester City side would indeed break the record for most consecutive wins in a row in Europe's top-five leagues.

They were in need of three more wins to break that record and looked good to do so, as they have looked almost unstoppable during this stretch.

However, just when you thought football couldn't surprise you any further, Manchester City produced an uncharacteristically dismal performance. Regardless, it was a truly memorable run and, perhaps, all good things must come to an end eventually.

#4 Manchester United all but secure a Champions League berth

This victory may not have snatched the title away from Manchester City's firm grasp, but it was crucial in Manchester United's quest for Champions League football next season.

They now have a comfortable eight-point gap between themselves and fifth-placed Everton. Of course, nothing is set in stone just yet, but one would expect the Red Devils to participate in next season's Champions League.

Not to mention, the boost in confidence that Manchester United would have received from their derby-day win that would help that cause greatly.

