Manchester City 0(5)-0(0) Sporting CP: Cityzens player ratings as Sky Blues reach last eight | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester City reached the quarter-finals of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League despite a goalless draw with Sporting CP at the Etihad on Wednesday.

The Sky Blues won the first leg 5-0 in Lisbon, which was more than enough to get the job done, as they reached the last eight for the fifth straight year. Pep Guardiola's side were dominant on the night once again but spurned a few good chances.

Gabriel Jesus had the ball in the back of the net in the second half, but his effort was ruled out, as the Brazilian was marginally offside in the build-up. Sporting put on a resolute performance, but they too were guilty of missing good chances, although they were fighting a lost cause at the Etihad.

The 5-0 deficit was always going to be an impossible task for any side to overcome. That was despite City opting to rest on their laurels by amping down their attacking impetus.

The quarter-finals draw is scheduled for March 18. On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson - 7/10

The Manchester City custodian had very little to do in the game and was subbed midway through the second half.

CJ Egan-Riley - 7.5/10

What an impressive introduction to the Champions League for the 19-year-old, who was confident, skilful and brave. He also completed 58 of his 60 passes, a success rate of 97%.

John Stones - 7.5/10

Superb in possession, excellent at distribution and composed in his disposition - Stones was simply flawless on the night.

Aymeric Laporte - 8/10

The Spaniard was the more active of the two Manchester City centre-backs on the night. Laporte snuffed out attacks with his timely clearances and recoveries. Islam Slimani was subdued because of him.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

He laid a nice long ball that eventually ended up in the back of the net. However, it was ruled out. Defensively, the Ukrainian had a mixed night against Marcus Edwards.

Bernardo Silva - 5.5/10

He sought to probe the Sporting defence with his intelligent runs, but there was little else from him on the night. Silva was largely a shadow of himself that ripped the Portuguese side to shreds in the first leg.

Fernandinho - 7/10

The Manchester City captain went about his business as usual. He looked solid defensively, making three interceptions and tackles apiece, and was strong in possession. It was a good performance to mark his 100th appearance in the competition, becoming the 44th player to reach the landmark.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Fernandinho becomes the 44th player to reach 100 Champions League appearances



#UCL Fernandinho becomes the 44th player to reach 100 Champions League appearances 🇧🇷 Fernandinho becomes the 44th player to reach 100 Champions League appearances 👏#UCL https://t.co/n2qLGhfBXo

Ilkay Gundogan - 7.5/10

The German was at his passing best, registering a 93% completion rate and laying three key passes while also making some important recoveries.

Gabriel Jesus - 8/10

The Brazilian was a livewire, getting into pockets of space and on the end of some crosses, while also creating them. He also had the ball in the back of the net once, but the effort was disallowed.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



However Gabriel Jesus was ruled to be offside before taking his shot at goal



#UCL Straight after the break, Man City thought they had their opener...However Gabriel Jesus was ruled to be offside before taking his shot at goal Straight after the break, Man City thought they had their opener... ⚽️However Gabriel Jesus was ruled to be offside before taking his shot at goal ❌ #UCL https://t.co/whMIM3dlPG

Phil Foden - 7.5/10

Foden was Manchester City's shining light in the opening half, with two key passes and three excellent crosses. He was also involved in more duels than any home player. However, the youngster was sloppy in possession, giving the ball away eight times, more than any City player, and was taken off at half-time.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

His creative skills were top-notch, but Sterling was wasteful with his own chances. He failed to get on the end of a cross or two, and then fired a great chance into the side netting.

Ratings of Manchester City substitutes against Sporting CP

Riyad Mahrez - 7.5/10

Energetic, creative, and dynamic - the Algerian put on a show after coming off the bench.

John McAtee - 7/10

The 22-year-old set up a nice chance for Sterling in stoppage time, but the latter could only hit the side netting.

Scott Carson - 7/10

A bizarre substitution from Manchester City, as Carson came on for Ederson, but he managed to make a good save late on.

Luke Mbete - 6/10

Another Champions League debutant on the night, Mbete was largely anonymous.

