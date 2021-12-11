Manchester City 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5 talking points as centurion Sterling takes City 3 points clear at the top | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City edged past a stubborn Wolverhampton Wanderers side in the Premier League on Saturday. Raheem Sterling's second-half penalty ensured a 1-0 win against the ten-man visitors.

Wolves were reduced to ten men at the end of the first half when Raul Jimenez was booked twice in the space of 31 seconds. The visitors held their own despite their numerical disadvantage, but a controversial penalty proved to be their undoing.

Manchester City's sixth consecutive win in the Premier League takes them three points clear at the top. They face Leeds United at home in midweek, where they'll look to continue their winning streak.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game.

#5 Jose Sa stands strong amidst Manchester City's attacking onslaught

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Jose Sa was beaten just once against Manchester City, thanks to Raheem Sterling's calm finish from the penalty spot. He was sharp between the sticks, making eight saves to deny City. That included one superb reflex save at the near post from Gabriel Jesus' venomous strike in the second half.

Sa was on top of his game right until the final whistle, also denying Phil Foden from close range. The City midfielder's left-footed strike was deflected by Sa off his leg and away to safety.

Manchester City were not able to make much of their 72% possession in the game. Despite having ten shots on target, they were unable to beat Sa from open play. His reflexes between the stick ensured Wolves went down fighting against the league leaders.

#4 Manchester City defenders overwhelm Adama Traore

Adama Traore was the most fouled player in the game.

Manchester City defenders seemed to have a clear-cut strategy of neutralising Wolves' attack in the game. That included stopping Adama Traore in his tracks.

The Spaniard was not allowed an inch of space to manoeuvre in the final third whenever the visitors managed to get the ball to him, City players swarmed Traore and knocked him off the ball.

He could not record a single shot on target or a key pass on the night. He was fouled four times in the game, twice more than any other player on the pitch. Two City players, Rodri and Ruben Dias, were booked for their fouls on Traore.

Edited by Bhargav