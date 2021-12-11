Manchester City 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Player ratings as Raheem Sterling penalty takes Sky Blues 3 points clear at the top | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City laboured to a narrow 1-0 win over ten-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday. Raheem Sterling was the difference-maker for the champions, netting a second-half penalty to seal all three points.

The Sky Blues endured a frustrating opening stanza. But they were given a lifeline after Raul Jimenez got himself sent off for two yellow cards in the space of less than a minute.

Pep Guardiola's troops continued to press after the break. The pressure paid off when Joao Moutinho was penalised for a handball inside the area, and Sterling converted the ensuing penalty.

Following a sixth consecutive league win, the defending champions are now three points clear at the top. On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson - 6.5/10

It was a very comfortable evening for the City custodian, as he faced little threat from the Wolves. It was also his 100th clean sheet for City across competitions, including 79 in the league.

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

Cancelo tore the Wolves defence to shreds with his movement and link-up play. He finished with four key passes, seven accurate long balls and 102 passes completed.

Ruben Dias - 7.5/10

Dias went into the books for a desperate challenge on Amada Traore in the first half, But he was, otherwise, a solid presence at the back for City.

Aymeric Laporte - 7.5/10

The Spaniard complimented Dias well in defence. Dias made two tackles and one interception while completing 97% of his passes.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

Zinchenko made three interceptions in defence, but couldn't impact City's offensive movements.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Silva's spatial intelligence was on full display again, but he only impressed in spurts.

Rodri - 7/10

Positionally aware and dynamic on the ball, Rodri struggled to contain Traore, who gave him a torrid time.

Ilkay Gundogan - 5/10

The German was totally anonymous on the night. Gundogan was hooked off early into the second half.

Raheem Sterling - 8/10

Sterling tested Wolves with some mazy runs before winning the game for them with a clinical penalty. In the process, he entered the Premier League's elite 100-goal club, becoming the 32nd player to do so.

Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

One poor decision from Jesus cost City a potential goal towards the closing stage of the opening stanza. He missed another good chance in the second period.

Jack Grealish - 6.5/10

Grealish was tidy in possession, and made some good passes. However, he squandered a good chance to score after the break.

Ratings of Manchester City substitutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Phil Foden - 6/10

The City star forced a good save from Jose Sa after coming on.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

De Bruyne came off the bench following injury concerns in the build-up. But it looks like he will need some time to hit his best form.

