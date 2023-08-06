Manchester City 1-1 Arsenal (1-4 on penalties): Tenacious Gunners triumph in dramatic encounter | Community Shield 2023-24

Arsenal defeated Manchester City 4-1 on penalties to be crowned Community Shield Champions at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 6. The two sides had played out an eye-catching 1-1 draw in normal time.

City enjoyed the majority of the possession in the first half, but Arsenal created the best chances. However, neither team could gain the upper hand and it was goalless at half-time.

With the Gunners slowly gaining the upper hand, Pep Guardiola decided to switch things up around the hour mark. His substitutions turned the tide back in City’s favour and eventually broke the deadlock as Cole Palmer scored the opener in the 77th minute.

Although City looked set to claim the win, Arsenal hit back late on and grabbed an equaliser in the 11th minute of injury time. Leandro Trossard’s strike was deflected into the net by Manuel Akanji as Mikel Arteta’s men forced a penalty shootout.

After Kevin de Bruyne missed City’s first spot-kick, Aaron Ramsdale saved Rodri’s effort while Arsenal were faultless from the spot. As a result, the Gunners completed an unlikely come-from-behind victory and became Community Shield champions.

As all eyes move to the start of the Premier League season next week, here are the Manchester City player ratings from the game.

Stefan Ortega: 5/10

Ortega made two crucial saves to deny Kai Havertz the opening goal in the first half. It took a massive deflection to eventually beat the German goalkeeper, who had looked extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Kyle Walker: 5/10

Walker used his terrific pace to great effect and was an ever-present outlet down City’s right flank. He did not shirk from his defensive duties either and covered Gabriel Martinelli well.

Ruben Dias: 6/10

Dias formed an extremely effective defensive partnership with Stones. The Portuguese international completed the most passes (92) in the game.

John Stones: 6/10

Stones (L) was solid in defence for Manchester City.

Stones was supremely confident on the ball and composed in defence as he put in another polished performance.

Manuel Akanji: 4/10

Despite not being a natural left-back, Akanji used his size and strength to deal well with the threat of Bukayo Saka. The Swiss defender was desperately unlucky to see the ball deflect off him for Arsenal’s late equaliser.

Mateo Kovacic: 7/10

An impressive performance from Kovavic, who was tough in the tackle and tidy in possession. His City debut came to an end in the 64th minute when he was replaced by de Bruyne.

Rodri: 6/10

Rodri (R) put in an excellent performance in the Manchester City midfield.

Rodri was superb in midfield for City, moving the ball quickly and efficiently. He also backed that up with eight recoveries.

The Spaniard’s penalty in the shootout was well-saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

Bernardo Silva: 6/10

After an excellent performance on the right wing in the first half, the versatile Silva looked equally polished in central midfield in the second.

Julian Alvarez: 5/10

Alvarez looked threatening in his attacking midfield role but was unable to create much of note. He was booked in the first half for kicking the ball away after a stoppage in play.

Jack Grealish: 4/10

Grealish was kept well under wraps by Ben White and barely made an impression on the game. He was replaced by Foden just before the hour mark.

Erling Haaland: 4/10

Haaland managed just 13 touches during his time on the pitch as he was well-marshalled by the Arsenal defence. He was replaced in the 64th minute by Palmer.

Substitutes:

Phil Foden: 6/10

Foden played a crucial part in City’s goal, with his excellent run setting the move in motion. The young Englishman was part of an extremely effective trio of substitutions from City.

Cole Palmer: 8/10

Palmer (R) scored a superb goal after coming on off the bench.

Palmer scored a superb goal soon after coming off the bench. He looked extremely composed in possession during his time on the pitch.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 21 - Aged 21 years and 92 days, Cole Palmer is the youngest player to score in the Community Shield since Cesc Fàbregas for Arsenal against Chelsea in 2005 (18 years, 95 days). Pearler. pic.twitter.com/YzJcWFD8Wu

Kevin de Bruyne: 6/10

De Bruyne showcased his superb passing range during his substitute appearance and claimed the assist for Palmer’s goal. Unfortunately for the Belgian, his effort in the penalty shootout cannoned back off the crossbar.