Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Sky Blues Player Ratings as Demarai Gray stunner denies holders | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday (December 31).

Demarai Gray struck a fabulous goal in the 64th minute to cancel out Erling Haaland's first-half strike for the Sky Blues. Pep Guardiola's side were in firm control of the game but lacked the cutting edge to make their dominance on the ball count.

Haaland's goal was their only shot on target in the opening stanza, although John Stones hit the post with a header.

City remained the better side after the break. Everton, though, found their way back into the game through Gray, who unleashed an unstoppable strike into the far post.

The hosts pushed for a late winner during 11 minutes of extra time but had to settle for a draw, the second straight time City dropped points at home. The second-placed hosts are now six points behind leaders Arsenal (43), who are playing Brighton & Hove Albion later tonight.

On that note, here're the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson - 6.5/10

The Manchester City custodian was hardly tested but stood no chance with Gray's equaliser.

John Stones - 7/10

Stones made a diving header to meet De Bruyne's free-kick, but his effort came off the post.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

The Swiss international's passing range was brilliant, but Gray pulled clear of Akanji with ease before scoring.

Nathan Ake - 6.5/10

Strong in possession and dominant in the air

Rico Lewis - 6.5/10

His confidence continues to grow with each game.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7/10

The Belgian created quite a few chances, but his deliveries weren't always the best on the night.

Rodri - 7/10

A vital cog in Manchester City's midfield engine with his passing ability and vision, Rodri, though, gave the ball away cheaply for Everton's goal.

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

He struggled to get on the ball much and was left chasing shadows most of the time.

Riyad Mahrez - 7.5/10

His assist for Haaland was truly beautiful, showing clever footwoork to carve out space even under pressure.

Erling Haaland - 8/10

Another day, another goal for Haaland, but it wasn't enough to seal a win on the night.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

He was involved in Manchester City's goal and made some good runs down the left.

Manchester City Substitutes

Phil Foden (87' for Grealish) - 7.5/10

He brought much energy and guile in the dying embers.

Ilkay Gundogan (87' for Lewis) - 6.5/10

He tried to latch on to a rebound off Mahrez's shot, but it was closed down.

Julian Alvarez (87' for Silva) - 6.5/10

He failed to get a touch on Mahrez's free-kick in the final minute of added time.

