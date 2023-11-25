Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool: Reds' Player Ratings as Alexander-Arnold rescues a vital point late on | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool rallied to secure a late 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, November 25.

The Reds entered this game on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five games. Their last outing was a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp fielded a strong lineup for this game.

Liverpool started the game on the back foot as Manchester City dominated possession early doors. The hosts had four attempts on target in the first period from five shots and opened the scoring in the 27th minute. Erling Haaland got on the end of Nathan Ake's pass to make it 1-0 with a sharp finish.

The Reds managed just one shot on target from four attempts in a rather dull first half in which they had just 37% of the ball. Despite their toothless display, Liverpool were lucky to trail by just one goal at the interval.

The Reds showed greater fight and determination in the second period as they looked for a way back into the game. They looked better in the final third in the second period, firing two shots on target from four attempts. Manchester City, on the other hand, endured a tough time, managing just one shot on target from 11 attempts.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the leveler 10 minutes from time from Mohamed Salah's assist as Liverpool held on to secure a point. On that note, let's take a look at the Reds' player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 6.5/10

Alisson put in an uncharacteristically shaky display but still made four saves and distributed the ball with 67% accuracy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5/10

Alexander-Arnold scored the equalizer for Liverpool in the 80th minute. He won five duels, making two clearances, two interceptions and three tackles. However, he was dribbled past seven times.

Virgil van Dijk - 6.5/10

Van Dijk had a decent game in defense, winning two duels and making three clearances in the process.

Joel Matip - 6.5/10

Matip put in a strong defensive performance, winning two duels and making five clearances, four blocks and one tackle.

Konstantinos Tsimikas - 6.5/10

Tsimikas put in an average performance on the left flank and played the entire 90 minutes.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6.5/10

Szoboszlai had a decent game, passing the ball with 88% accuracy, including one key pass and one long ball.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6.5/10

Mac Allister had a decent game in midfield as he passed the ball with 93% accuracy. He also won six duels.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

Jones was below par in Liverpool's midfield and failed to make a significant impact.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Salah had a decent game as he provided an assist for his side's late leveler. He played three key passes and one cross. Salah also won four duels.

Darwin Nunez - 6.5/10

Nunez played for 85 minutes and fired four shots at goal, with just one of those on target. He won just one of his seven duels and also missed one big chance.

Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

Jota had a decent game but had to be subbed off due to injury early in the second half.

Substitutes

Ryan Gravenberch - 6.5/10

Gravenberch replaced Jones in the second period and played well.

Luis Diaz - 6.5/10

Diaz replaced the injured Jota in the second period and had a decent game.

Cody Gakpo - 6.5/10

Gakpo replaced Szoboszlai in the second half and put in a good cameo.

Harvey Elliott & Wataru Endo - N/A

The pair came on with very little time left on the clock and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.