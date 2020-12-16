Manchester City 1-1 West Brom: 5 talking points as Citizens drop points again | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City squandered a golden opportunity to reboot their stagnant Premier League campaign when they welcomed a struggling West Bromwich Albion side to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

However, the visitors were in inspiring form at the back as heroic displays from several of their defenders - including former Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone - ensured they didn't leave empty-handed.

A wonderful point at the Etihad. Great effort, lads! 👏#MCIWBA | @eToro — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 15, 2020

The 1-1 draw did lift the Blues into sixth in the Premier League, but they are likely to drop further down after the conclusion of the ongoing gameweek. West Brom, on the other hand, will be delighted with the unlikely point they accumulated from this fixture, as it is sure to prove vital in the fight for survival.

Here are the five talking points from the match.

#5 Manchester City still missing shooting boots

Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Manchester City's struggles to find the back of the net persisted, as they failed to make use of their lion's share of possession against West Brom.

The Mancunians enjoyed 77% of the ball on Tuesday night, attempting as many as 26 shots. However, only seven of them were directed towards the goal.

Advertisement

This inefficiency has cost Manchester City dearly this season, and the trend isn't looking like it's going to change for the better any time soon. Pep Guardiola has a lot of work to do in that sector.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne leaves it way too late

de Bruyne was defended extremely well by West Brom

Arguably the best player in the league, Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne wasn't at his usual best for much of the game. He was marked exceptionally well by the West Brom defenxe every time he got close to the final third. It restricted him from influencing the match as much as he would have liked to for Manchester City.

Advertisement

That being said, the 30-year-old produced two sublime deliveries into the penalty area in added time, both of which should have ended in goals. He was unlucky not to have registered the assist to a dramatic winner, but one can't help but think that he left things too late.

Also Read: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Chelsea: Hits and Flops as Neto's stoppage-time winner sinks the Blues | Premier League 2020-21