Manchester City 1-2 Leeds United: 5 talking points as City suffer shock home reverse | Premier League 2020-21

2020-21 Premier League leaders Manchester City slumped to a shock home defeat to newly-promoted Leeds United at home.

Manchester City began the game on the front foot, dominating possession. Leeds seemed comfortable to allow the hosts time on the ball as they looked to play on the counter.

City spurned an opportunity to take the lead when Ferran Torres failed to direct his header on target. Less than ten minutes later, Leeds took a surprise lead.

A simple long ball over the top found Helder Costa on the left; the Portuguese fed Patrick Bamford inside the area. The striker rolled the ball for Stuart Dallas to smash home.

However, Liam Cooper was sent off for a foul on Gabriel Jesus as the visitors were reduced to ten men. Manchester City poured forward in search of the equaliser, which arrived in the 76th minute when Ferran Torres atoned for his earlier miss by scoring his third league goal of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola's men ramped up the pressure in search of a late winner. But Leeds punished Manchester City for their profligacy when Stuart Dallas scored his second of the night to clinch all three points for the visitors.

FULL TIME | Leeds take all three points at the death.



🔵 1-2 ⚪️ #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/nvixkIDQQc — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2021

Despite the surprise defeat, Manchester City are 14 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand, though. Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa's side enter the top half of the table with seven games to go.

On that note, let's take a look at five talking points from the game.

#1 Leeds punish profligate Manchester City

Advertisement

Manchester City vs Leeds United - Premier League

Manchester City are not used to being behind for too long. When they found themselves in that situation against Leeds, they threw bodies forward in desperation to get the winning goal, and that ultimately cost them.

Pep Guardiola's men failed to make their early ascendancy count as they fell behind. They sensed an opportunity to up the tempo when Leeds were reduced to ten men

Pep Guardiola's men went behind unexpectedly and immediately upped the tempo in the first half. But they had to wait till the last 15 minutes to restore parity.

Man City attempted 29 shots against Leeds, the most by a losing team in a PL game since Arsenal in December 2017 (33, vs. Man Utd).



Every single outfield player was directly involved in at least one shot. pic.twitter.com/dM5BsQVhsY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 10, 2021

Manchester City had chances to score a winner, but their profligacy and overzealousness in attack meant Leeds grabbed their first win over City since 2004.

Advertisement

#2 Leeds' perseverance pays off

Leeds United

Leeds United, since their promotion, have established themselves as one of the most exciting sides in the league.

Most newly-promoted sides opt for a more approach to ensure they stay in the league for another year. However, Marcelo Bielsa's men have defied the norm since their arrival and played toe-to-toe with superior teams.

However, against Manchester City, Leeds adopted a different approach. After soaking up City's pressure, they took an unexpected lead but saw a man sent off just three minutes later.

Bielsa quickly removed Bamford to make way for Struijk to restore the defensive shape before bringing in Koch just after the hour mark.

🙌 What a performance! What a team! 10 man #LUFC defeat league leaders Manchester City! — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 10, 2021

The visitors did not lose their discipline even after conceding an equaliser. Leeds defended manfully and made only their second shot on target count at the other end as they eked out a memorable win.

1 / 2 NEXT