Manchester City 1-2 Leeds United: City Player Ratings as Stuart Dallas brace floors league leaders | Premier League 2020-21

A much-changed Manchester City were shocked at home by Leeds United, who played against the Premier League leaders with ten men for more than 45 minutes.

Manchester City were on top for much of the match, but two moments of brilliance on the counterattack did the trick for Marcelo Bielsa's men. Stuart Dallas was the hero for the Peacocks, as his immaculately measured strikes floored Manchester City.

🙌 What a performance! What a team! 10 man #LUFC defeat league leaders Manchester City! — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 10, 2021

Despite the shock reverse, Manchester City have a comfortable cushion at the top, 14 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, with the win, Leeds have crept back to the top half of the table as they continue to enjoy a fabulous campaign on their return to the English top flight. On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings from this game.

Ederson - 6/10

Ederson is the clear favourite to win the Golden Glove award this season, He failed to add to his clean sheet tally on the day, as two incredibly precise attempts from Dallas undid the Brazilian.

There wasn't much he could've done about the first. But he would be disappointed to have allowed the ball to roll through his legs for Leeds' second.

Joao Cancelo - 4/10

Joao Cancelo has been the standout right-back in the Premier League this season, But he had somewhat of a shocker on Saturday.

The Portuguese couldn't do anything right, as his deliveries into the penalty box were off target. His creative edge was also not on display as Manchester City struggled to create too many decent scoring opportunities.

John Stones - 7/10

Although John Stones conceded twice on what was a disappointing day at the office, the Manchester City player had a very decent game. He drove into midfield with supreme confidence, leaving the Leeds press for dead.

It's a shame his efforts came in a loss.

Nathan Ake - 6/10

Manchester City welcomed Nathan Ake back into the first team after several months.

Making his first start for Manchester City since December, Nathan Ake put in a performance that was not too shabby. He looked confident in possession and made some good tackles during his time on the pitch.

Benjamin Mendy - 5/10

After delivering a masterclass against Leicester City, Benjamin Mendy followed up with a sub-par outing against Leeds, though. His crosses weren't accurate and he was toothless in possession.

Fernandinho - 6/10

Fernandinho worked tirelessly all game, as Manchester City desperately tried to break down a resolute Leeds defence. The Brazilian swept up danger on the counter on most occasions, barring the final one, which ended with Leeds stealing a famous win.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who mostly features at left-back, was deployed in his favoured midfield position. He looked sharp in the first half, but his influence fizzled out as the match progressed.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Bernardo Silva tried his hardest to create chances for his teammates. He set up Manchester City's only goal of the match. Silva had a good look at the Leeds goal late in the match and could've scored a winner when the score was 1-1.

Ferran Torres - 7/10

Ferran Torres scored Manchester City's only goal of the match. The young Spaniard was always lurking inside the penalty box, trying to get on the end of chances. His moment did come in the 77th minute, and he made no mistake. He should've played through the middle much earlier, though.

Gabriel Jesus - 4/10

Gabriel Jesus struggled to get into goal-scoring positions and was far from a direct threat when Manchester City needed him to be. His passive approach has continually frustrated fans, and he provided another example of that against Leeds.

Raheem Sterling - 4/10

Raheem Sterling's poor form continued against Leeds.

Raheem Sterling is one of the best forwards in the world but is going through a very tough spell. He has been in and out of the Manchester City first team, and one can see why. His skills and tricks haven't quite come off of late and he has struggled to score goals too.

Ratings of Manchester City substitutes:

Ilkay Gundogan - 5/10

Ilkay Gundogan had a few speculative efforts on goal but didn't find himself at the end of any goal-scoring chances.

Phil Foden - 5/10

Phil Foden was a bystander for much of the match, drawing a blank against Leeds.