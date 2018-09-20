Manchester City 1-2 Lyon: Player Ratings

Lyon produced a brilliant display at the Etihad Stadium

Wednesday night gave us the first chance to take a look at the favorites for this year’s Champions League title, as Manchester City took on Lyon at the Etihad Stadium.

It was Lyon who picked up a shock win though, as they produced a superb counter-attacking display against what was really a quite average Manchester City performance.

Lyon took the lead midway through the first half when Memphis Depay’s cross somehow reached Maxwell Cornet at the far post, and he caressed a finish into the far corner.

They doubled their lead just before the break, Nabil Fekir taking advantage of some careless defending, before brilliantly firing past Ederson into the net.

City did get one back from Bernardo Silva midway through the second half, but it wasn’t enough for his side, who slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

Here are how all the players rated after a memorable win for Lyon at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City

It was a forgettable night for Manchester City

Ederson- 6

It is hard to criticise Ederson too much for his performance. He was given no chance for the goals that he conceded, and actually produced a brilliant save in the second half from Memphis Depay to keep his team in the game.

Kyle Walker- 5

Arguably Walker could have done a lot more to deal with Depay in the lead up to Lyon’s opener and could have stopped the cross. He wasn’t his usual self-coming forward, and although he looked comfortable in possession, he wasn’t too much of a threat.

Aymeric Laporte- 4

The Frenchman has started the season well but looked far from his normal self against Lyon. Usually so assured in possession, he gave the ball away for Lyon’s second goal and looked very vulnerable in defensive positions.

John Stones- 5

Much like the rest of the back four, wasn’t at his best. He probably wasn’t at fault for any of the goals in the way the other defenders were, but he was caught out on a couple of occasions and didn’t look entirely comfortable.

Fabian Delph- 4

The less said about Delph’s performance the better I’m afraid. He didn’t really get close to Maxwell Cornet out on the left side, and he really should have cleared the ball before the Frenchman put it in for Lyon’s opener.

Ilkay Gundogan- 5

Everyone in the Manchester City side was far from their best against Lyon, and Gundogan was no different. He didn’t really control the game in the center of the park, and he actually seemed to be overrun by Lyon’s more energetic midfield. It wasn’t too much of a surprise when he was substituted early in the second half.

Fernandinho- 5

Certainly an off night for the Brazilian. His usual job in the middle of the park is to deal with attacks in front of his defense, and take a bit of pressure off them, but he was overrun by a young Lyon midfield and could have done a lot more.

David Silva- 6

Typically calm and composed in possession of the ball, but didn’t quite pick out those passes that we love to see from him. It didn’t help that there wasn’t too much movement from those in front of him, and there weren’t the sort of options available to him that he would have liked.

Raheem Sterling- 6

While there were some very average performances in the Manchester City, Sterling did a decent job. He will certainly have better nights, but he caused Rafael a lot of problems in the first half, and it was a shame to see him taken off in the second half.

Bernardo Silva- 6

Bernardo got City’s goal midway through the second half, but that was pretty much all we saw from him. He didn’t cause too much of a problem in the first half and was much more effective once he dropped into a deeper role.

Gabriel Jesus- 4

Unfortunately for Brazilian, you would have been mistaken for thinking that he wasn’t on the field before his substitution after an hour. In all fairness, he didn’t get the sort of service that he needed, and it meant that he didn’t really cause any problems for Lyon’s center back pairing.

Substitutes

Leroy Sane- 7

He may have been City’s best player, despite only being on the pitch for 40 minutes. Left Rafael for dead before setting up Bernardo Silva’s goal, but he did miss a brilliant chance in the final ten minutes, putting his free header well wide.

Sergio Aguero- 4

Much like Jesus, you wouldn’t have known he was on the pitch. Again, starved of service, and didn’t cause any problems for the Lyon center-backs.

Riyad Mahrez- 4

The Algerian came on late on and didn’t have too long to make an impact, but when the ball came his way, the quality of his delivery was really average.

