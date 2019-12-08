Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United: 3 crucial factors which stood out in the Manchester derby

Subhadeep Roy Feature 08 Dec 2019

United players celebrate their second goal

Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Manchester derby at the Etihad stadium last night. The win took United to fifth place in the league table with 24 points in 16 matches, whereas defending champions City remained at the third position with 32 from 16.

League leaders Liverpool now have a 14-point advantage over City, and that gap that could prove to be too big to close.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored the two goals for United in the 23rd and 29th minutes respectively, and Nicolas Otamendi reduced the deficit in the 85th minute. It was City’s 4th defeat in the league this season, and a big blow to their title aspirations.

The win would also boost the confidence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. It was their second successive victory after Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Here, we take a look at the three crucial factors which stood out in last night’s match:

#1 United defended exceptionally well

Victor Lindelof

United played with a back 4 last night and each of their four defenders performed exceptionally well. Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire were imperious at the heart of United’s defence. They made some very crucial interceptions and blocks inside the penalty box, and also won numerous aerial battles.

United defended deep last night and seldom played the high line. It was a dour and stubborn display by their defenders to keep the City attackers at bay. Aaron Wan-Bissaka also had an excellent match, and came up with some vital challenges in the defensive third. He had the unenviable job of containing Raheem Sterling, and performed it exceedingly well.

City made most of their attacks through the inside right and left channels, and the United fullbacks had to be on their toes all the time. However, they succeeded in holding on to the lead and obtained three crucial points.

