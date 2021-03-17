Manchester City 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach (4-0 agg.): Player Ratings as Pep Guardiola's side cruises into quarterfinals with emphatic victory | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester City made a massive statement in the UEFA Champions League earlier today as they eased past Borussia Monchengladbach with a 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium to book a place in the quarterfinals of the competition. Pep Guardiola's Cityzens managed a 4-0 aggregate victory against their German opponents without breaking a sweat and their exceptional form is likely to send an ominous warning to the rest of Europe.

Borussia Monchengladbach did show some initiative in brief patches of the game but early goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan allowed Manchester City to dominate the fixture. Pep Guardiola's innovative tactical setup lacked a striker but boasted some of the most talented midfielders in world football at the moment.

100 - Pep Guardiola has seen his top-flight teams score 100+ goals in all competitions in all 12 seasons since 2008-09, a total of 1,717 goals in 686 games. Dominance. pic.twitter.com/jtEOhn9vvP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 16, 2021

Manchester City predictably dominated the opening stages of the game and started with a good passing rhythm. Phil Foden nearly scored the first goal of the game in the seventh minute but his effort was brilliantly saved by Yann Sommer.

Manchester City were relentless with their pressing and were rewarded with an early goal as Kevin De Bruyne scored a screamer with his left foot to give Pep Guardiola's side a three-goal aggregate lead. Manchester City were in no mood to kick back after their start and Ilkay Gundogan doubled the hosts' lead after some excellent play by Phil Foden.

Manchester City had an excellent first half

Borussia Monchengladbach showed marked improvement at the start of the second half and did create a few chances against Manchester City. The German outfit had an excellent opportunity to pull a goal back at the hour-mark but failed to seize the initiative.

Pep Guardiola's substitutions at the hour-mark had their intended effect as Manchester City managed to regain control of the game. The Cityzens dominated possession for the rest of the game and saw out a virtually inevitable victory to progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Advertisement

Manchester City eased past Borussia Moenchengladbach

Ederson - 6.5/10

Ederson was accurate with his ball distribution and always seemed to have an answer to Borussia Monchengladbach's press. The Brazilian shot-stopper had a largely comfortable game but did pull off a couple of important saves.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Ruben Dias has been a revelation for Manchester City and admirably kept Breel Embolo at bay on the night. The Portuguese centre-back was made a crucial defensive interception in his own penalty area and was at his best against Borussia Monchengladbach.

John Stones - 7/10

John Stones' renaissance under Pep Guardiola is reaching its zenith at the moment with the English defender oozing confidence both on and off the ball. Stones marshalled Lars Stindl brilliantly on the night and put in an excellent performance.

Kyle Walker - 6.5/10

Kyle Walker was reliable in his own half and used his pace to good effect against Borussia Monchengladbach. The English full-back was uncharacteristically subdued in the final third, however, and had a relatively quiet game.

Advertisement

Guardiola just said his Barca side needed "three guns and 100 bullets to lose the ball" when talking about why Cancelo plays inside (it's to help stop counter-attacks by having a full-back in the middle rather than wide, which he learned in Germany) — Sam Lee (@SamLee) March 16, 2021

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

Joao Cancelo is thriving in Pep Guardiola's innovative system at the moment and nearly bagged an assist with a brilliant lob in the opening stages of the game. The Portuguese full-back was replaced by Oleksandr Zinchenko at the hour-mark.

Rodri - 6.5/10

Rodri was arguably the only Manchester City midfielder to have a fixed position on the day and was reliable both on and off the ball in his defensive midfield role. The Spaniard was tidy in possession and was taken off for Fernandinho in the second half.

Ilkay Gundogan - 8/10

Ilkay Gundogan has been prolific for Manchester City this season and made the most of his purple patch yet again with a well-taken goal in the first half. The German midfielder used his intelligence and awareness to excellent effect and was given a well-deserved rest in the second half.

15 – Not only is Ilkay Gündogan Manchester City’s top scorer this season with 15 goals, he is now the top scoring German player within the top five European leagues across all competitions in 2020-21. Whippy. pic.twitter.com/Bt9HdgMhNT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 16, 2021

Kevin De Bruyne - 8/10

Advertisement

Kevin De Bruyne seems to be finding his feet after an injury-ridden season and gave Manchester City the lead with an exceptional rocket of a strike. The Belgian midfielder put in a well-rounded performance and is improving with every match.

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

Bernardo Silva frequently exchanged places with Kevin De Bruyne in the midfield and caused Borussia Monchengladbach several problems with his dribbling prowess and tenacity. The versatile Portuguese attacker was replaced by Sergio Aguero with 15 minutes left in the match.

Phil Foden - 8/10

Phil Foden is moving from strength to strength under Pep Guardiola and capped his brilliant run with a no-look pass to secure an assist for Ilkay Gundogan's goal. The English prodigy was unplayable at times and tormented Borussia Monchengladbach with his impressive array of skills.

Riyad Mahrez - 6/10

Riyad Mahrez did get into some excellent positions throughout the game and was a constant menace in the final third. The Algerian wizard was at the receiving end of a flurry of chances towards the end of the match but was unable to find the back of the net.

Substitutes

Manchester City rested some of their important players

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Oleksandr Zinchenko replaced Joao Cancelo in the second half and was rarely troubled during his time on the pitch.

Fernandinho - 6.5/10

Advertisement

Fernandinho took over the defensive midfield role from Rodri after the hour-mark and put in an impressive shift with Manchester City. The Brazilian midfielder eased past the Germans' midfield on a few occasions and created his fair share of chances.

Aymeric Laporte - 6/10

Aymeric Laporte came on for Ruben Dias in the second half and had a relatively comfortable few minutes alongside John Stones. The Manchester City defender barely put a foot wrong and was not tested by Borussia Monchengladbach.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Raheem Sterling was rested against Borussia Monchengladbach but did get a few minutes on the pitch in the second half.

Sergio Aguero - 6/10

Sergio Aguero was a late substitute against Borussia Monchengladbach and did not have enough time to make an impact.

Also Read: Barcelona 4-1 SD Huesca: Player Ratings as Lionel Messi wreaks havoc in excellent Blaugrana performance | La Liga 2020-21