Manchester City 2-0 Brentford: City player ratings as Sky Blues go 12 points clear | EPL 2021-22

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin de Bruyne scored in either half to help Manchester City secure a routine 2-0 victory over Brentford on Wednesday.

The Cityzens were looking to get back to winning ways following their 1-1 draw with Southampton before the international break. However, they struggled to create clear-cut goalscoring chances in the first half despite dominating possession.

They were handed a lifeline five minutes before the break when Mads Rasmussen was penalized for fouling Raheem Sterling in the area. Riyad Mahrez stepped up and made no mistake from 12 yards to give his side a halftime lead.

The second half saw Manchester City exert more pressure as they searched for a second goal. They got it in the 69th minute when Kevin de Bruyne converted with a brilliant strike inside the area.

The victory takes the Cityzens 12 points clear of second-placed Liverpool, having played two more matches. Here is a rundown of how Pep Guardiola's men fared in the game.

Manchester City player ratings against Brentford

Ederson - 7/10

The Brazil international was largely untested and made some routine saves to help his side keep a clean sheet.

Joao Cancelo - 8.5/10

Joao Cancelo had a busy night and was one of Manchester City's biggest threats on the attack. The Portugal international had a game-high six shots, two of which were on target. He also contributed defensively with four tackles and three interceptions.

Ruben Dias - 6.5/10

Ruben Dias did not have much to do, owing to Manchester City's dominance during the game. However, he still played his part in helping his side to a clean sheet.

Aymeric Laporte - 6.5/10

Aymeric Laporte had a pass accuracy of 96.2%. However, he failed to hit the target with the shot he took.

John Stones - 6/10

The England international played in an unfamiliar position at right-back and was less effective than his full-back partner.

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

Bernardo Silva forced David Raya into a save but was not effective in dictating the tempo of the game.

Rodri - 7/10

The former Atletico Madrid man put in an action-packed performance at both ends of the field. He was an effective link between defense and attack for Manchester City.

Kevin de Bruyne - 8/10

Kevin de Bruyne made sure of the result with a well-taken goal. He made telling contributions in both halves, with his three chances created being the joint-highest in the game.

Riyad Mahrez - 7/10

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring with a first-half penalty, but that was the only telling contribution he made in attack. He was replaced by Jack Grealish in the 66th minute.

Phil Foden - 6.5/10

The England international created three chances and had one shot. He was replaced by Ilkay Gundogan with 20 minutes to go.

Raheem Sterling - 7.5/10

Raheem Sterling was unfortunate not to get his name on the scoresheet and deserved a goal for his efforts. He won the penalty from which Manchester City opened the scoring. In addition, it was his shot that deflected to De Bruyne for the second goal.

Substitutes

Jack Grealish - 6/10

Jack Grealish came on with 23 minutes to go. He completed all of his attempted 21 passes.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

The Germany international replaced Phil Foden in the 70th minute and ended the game with a 100% pass accuracy.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh