Manchester City 2-0 Leicester City: Sky Blues player ratings as reigning champions inch closer to Champions League qualification

Manchester City secured a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Leicester City to inch closer to securing Champions League football for next season. The two teams faced off at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, April 2, in the Premier League.

The Sky Blues found the back of the net twice in the first half through Jack Grealish (2') and Omar Marmoush (29'). City are in fourth place with 51 points from 30 games while Leicester remain in 19th with 19 points from 30 games.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson Moraes - 7/10

The Brazilian shot-stopper didn't have a save to make, but he completed all 24 passes he attempted, including one long ball.

Matheus Nunes - 7.5/10

The Portuguese star played well at right-back for City. He completed 97 of 103 passes, won two out of five duels, and made three recoveries.

Ruben Dias - 8/10

The Portuguese defender had a solid game. He completed the most passes in the match (122) and won both duels he contested.

Josko Gvardiol - 7.5/10

The Croatian defender completed 111 of 112 passes, created one chance, and made two recoveries.

Nico O'Reilly - 8/10

The 20-year-old had a fabulous game for the hosts. He completed the most dribbles (3) and won six out of 10 duels.

Nico Gonzalez - 7.5/10

The Spanish midfielder was solid for Pep Guardiola's team against the Foxes. He completed 68 of 71 passes and won six out of 10 duels.

Ilkay Gundogan - 8/10

The German midfielder was solid alongside Nico Gonzalez for Manchester City. He created two chances, made eight recoveries, and won five out of eight duels.

Savinho - 8.5/10

The Brazilian star created the most chances (5) and set up Jack Grealish for the opening goal. He also won two tackles, six out of 11 duels, and three recoveries in the match.

Jack Grealish - 8/10

The English forward had an outstanding game for the Sky Blues. He scored the opening goal and created two chances in a fine performance.

Jeremey Doku - 7.5/10

The Belgian forward was impressive for the Sky Blues in their victory over Leicester City. He completed 45 of 50 passes and two out of six dribbles.

Omar Marmoush - 8/10

The Egyptian star was brilliant for his side and bagged the second goal to secure the win at the Etihad Stadium. He completed 17 of 19 passes and won four out of six duels.

Manchester City Substitutes

James McAtee - NA

James McAtee came on late and lacked time to affect the game.

Oscar Bobb - NA

The Norwegian star came on late in the game and did not have enough time to affect the game.

Rico Lewis - NA

Rico Lewis came on late and lacked time to affect the game.

Vitor Reiss - NA

The highly rated Brazilian defender came on late and had little time to influence the game.

