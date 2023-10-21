Manchester City 2-1 Brighton: 5 Talking Points as Cityzens break losing streak | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester City overcame some nervy moments at the end as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, October 21.

Pep Guardiola was boosted by the return of Rodri, who completed his suspension after his sending-off against Nottingham Forest. City made four other changes, with John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Jeremy Doku, and Stefan Ortega all earning starts.

Brighton, on the other hand, made three changes from their 2-2 draw against Liverpool, with James Milner starting at right-back over Joel Veltman.

Manchester City started the game brightly and soon found themselves ahead. Doku's fantastic run down the left flank ended with Julian Alvarez's awkward shot beating the keeper to make it 1-0 in the seventh minute.

Erling Haaland made it 2-0 after 19th minute. Carlos Baleba lost the ball in midfield to Bernardo Silva, who set up the Norwegian for a brilliant strike from the edge of the box.

Brighton looked to get back in the game in the second half, with Pascal Gross squandering a good chance. The visitors pulled one back in the 73rd minute through substitute Ansu Fati. Kaoru Mitoma beat multiple defenders in a splendid run to the box. His cross was not cleared well by Manuel Akanji and fell to Fati, who made no mistake to make it 2-1.

Late in the game, Akanji was sent off after receiving a second yellow which looked to make things interesting as the Seagulls searched for an equaliser. However, the hosts held firm to secure a big win.

With the win, the defending champions found themselves back at the top of the table. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5. Julian Alvarez is proving to be one of Manchester City's best signings

The talented Argentinian joined Manchester City from River Plate last summer and is quickly proving to be a vital part of Pep Guardiola's squad. He added to his season tally early against Brighton.

Alvarez has already bagged four goals and four assists in Premier League games this season.

#4. Manuel Akanji's late red card almost cost City

City looked to be in cruise control for most of the game, scoring two goals early in the first half and dominating most of the game. However, a quick goal off a sharp counterattack in the second half tilted the game slightly in the favour of the visitors.

City suffered more pressure when Akanji was forced to pull down Fati to prevent the Seagulls from having a clear chance, forcing them down to 10 men. The Swiss defender will miss their clash against city rivals Manchester United next weekend.

#3. Erling Haaland back on the scoresheet

Haaland's lack of output over the last three games across competitions clearly affected Manchester City. The Norwegian managed just one shot across two league games as Guardiola's side lost both those fixtures.

However, after the international break, last season's top scorer quickly put any doubts to bed. He bagged his ninth goal of the season in the ninth Premier League game with a thunderous strike.

#2. Fixture congestion could be affecting Brighton

Brighton's loss against City now means that Roberto de Zerbi's men have gone three Premier League games without a win, a tough run after their strong start.

Their participation in the UEFA Europa League could be having an effect on the players. They are bottom of their group with no wins after two games and will next face Ajax on October 26.

To add to the tough run, both Danny Welbeck and Solly March were also subbed off with injuries.

#1. Manchester City show their class

Manchester City, coming off the back of two consecutive losses in the league, returned to winning ways with a comfortable win over Brighton. Pep Guardiola's men were in control for most of the game, with Alvarez and Haaland getting on the scoresheet.

With the win, they moved to the top of the table, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur still with a game in hand over them.