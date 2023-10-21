Manchester City 2-1 Brighton: Player Ratings as Cityzens survive late Seagulls charge to secure the win | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester City secured a comfortable 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, October 21.

The Cityzens entered this contest on the back of three defeats in their last five games across competitions. One of the main reasons for this poor run was Rodri's suspension after a straight red card against Nottingham Forest.

However, with the Spaniard back after a three-game layoff, Pep Guardiola was eager to restore his team's confidence as they looked to get back to winning ways.

Manchester City made a great start to the game and found themselves a goal to the good inside 10 minutes. Jeremy Doku was electric on the flanks and set up Julian Alvarez to score after seven minutes. Brighton were left stunned as the hosts dominated possession early in the game and exerted great pressure on the Seagulls.

Erling Haaland doubled Manchester City's lead after 19 minutes following a smooth move. Brighton attempted just one shot on target in the first period as they trailed by two goals at the half-time interval.

Roberto De Zerbi made one change at the interval as he looked to bring Brighton back into the contest. It worked in some ways as the visitors had 55% possession in the second period compared to just 36% in the first. They attempted four shots with two of those on target and scored in the 73rd minute as Ansu Fati bagged his first for the club.

Manchester City had their backs against the wall late in the game and also saw Manuel Akanji sent off for a second bookable offence. However, they kept their cool and secured a 2-1 win.

On that note, let's take a look at the Cityzens' player ratings.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Stefan Ortega - 6.5/10

Ortega had a decent game between the sticks for Manchester City and made two saves.

Kyle Walker - 6.5/10

Walker had a decent game as he won two duels, making two interceptions and one clearance. He also played three long balls.

Manuel Akanji - 6.5/10

Akanji had a decent game overall as he won two duels and made two clearances. However, he was sent off for two bookable offences.

Josko Gvardiol - 7.5/10

Gvardiol was solid both on and off the ball and had a good game. He won four duels, making four interceptions and four clearances in the process. He also had one shot on target.

John Stones - 6.5/10

Stones had a good game in midfield as he completed 44 passes with 100% accuracy. He won two duels, making one tackle.

Rodri - 7/10

Rodri was composed in midfield but was booked for time-wasting in the first period. He won five duels, making two tackles and one clearance.

Phil Foden - 7/10

Foden had a good game in midfield as he passed the ball with 78% accuracy, including three key passes and one long ball. He also won four duels and made one interception.

Julian Alvarez - 7.5/10

Alvarez scored the opening goal of the contest to put Manchester City 1-0 up. He also won five duels in another impactful performance.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Silva had a decent game as he passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including two key passes. He also won two duels.

Jeremy Doku - 8.5/10

Doku was electric on the flanks and provided an assist for Manchester City's first goal. He passed the ball with 84% accuracy, including two key passes. Doku also won eight duels.

Erling Haaland - 7.5/10

Haaland returned to his goalscoring ways with a lovely finish to make it 2-0. He won three duels and played one long ball.

Substitutes

Ruben Dias, Jack Grealish & Nathan Ake - N/A

The trio came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.