Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points | Premier League 2018-19

Manchester City v Liverpool

It was perhaps one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season as Premier League pace-setters Liverpool traveled to the Etihad Stadium to face the defending Premier League champions, Manchester City.

It was the first time this season that Jurgen Klopp's team has conceded more than one goal in a league game as Guardiola finally got one over Jurgen Klopp, after having faced eight defeats at his hand in 15 meetings before tonight's fixture. It was an emphatic win for City as they reduced the gap between them and Liverpool to just four points.

It was the hosts who started the game more brightly as they looked to take the game to Liverpool and did not allow the visitors to settle. Liverpool started to get a grip on the game after 15 minutes and launched an attack of their own as Sadio Mane's shot struck Ederson's post at the 17th minute.

City scored the first of the game as Bernardo Silva's pass found Aguero, who beat Lovren and scored from an improbable angle with his left foot. The goal was quite against the run of play as Liverpool were by far more deserving of a lead heading into the break.

City started the second half with the same intent as the end of the first period and absolutely bossed the first 10 minutes, which forced Klopp to bring Fabinho. The Brazilian's arrival helped Liverpool get more stability in both attack and defense and eventually lead to Firmino's 64th-minute goal.

City took off David Silva for Gundogan in order to gain more control in the middle of the park. Leroy Sane, arguably City's best attacker on the night, scored a fine goal into the bottom right corner to give his side the lead.

Here are the key talking points from the game.

#1 Title race far from over

Guardiola celebrating Sane's winner at the Etihad

This tie was deemed as the one that'd be a title decider as last year's Champions came off their worst run of form in recent memory, having lost three of their last five games. Liverpool came into the fixture with a seven-point lead over City.

A win for Liverpool would have virtually ended the title race. However, Pep Guardiola's side had other intentions. They played well for the most part of the game and gave Liverpool their first defeat in the Premier League this season. The gap is now reduced to four points and the title race is well and truly on.

