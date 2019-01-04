Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool: Hits and Flops | Premier League 2018/19

Manchester City reignited the title race by beating Liverpool at home

In what may well be touted as the title-deciding game of the season, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City knew that they had to dig deep into all their available resources as they were coming up against the fresh and mighty Liverpool.

The Merseyside Reds, in turn, have been enjoying a fine seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table for more than a week now. The clash of the titans was surely going to be a hard-fought battle that would set the tone for the later stages of the competition.

As it turned out a couple of hours later, City showed a lot of substance in their style as they overcame Jurgen Klopp's men with the scoreline reading 2-1 by the time the referee blew his final whistle. Their win not only ended Liverpool's 20-match unbeaten run in the campaign but also reduced their lead at the top of the standings to four points.

Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane netted for City, while Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool a brief equaliser in the second half.

Let us now take a look at the key hits and misses from the game:

#1 Hit - Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Aguero's goal gave City the lead in the first half

It was Aguero who opened the goal-scoring process in this high-profile game. Around the 40th minute, a solid passage of play between Aguero and Bernardo Silva in the left-wing eventually resulted in the ball being cut back to the Argentine striker.

Aguero brushed past defender Dejan Lovren by displaying some sublime footwork and then blasted the ball beyond Alisson's hands onto the roof of the goal.

Aguero's goal raised the mood of the game by a few notches as both sides introduced key attacking changes - paving the way to more goals later on. He himself took a few more shots though none of them caused further harm to the visitors.

With the opening goal, Aguero continues to show how important a piece he is in Guardiola's footballing setup at City.

