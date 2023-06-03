Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United: Player ratings for the Cityzens as Ilkay Gundogan brace secures domestic double | FA Cup final

An Ilkay Gundogan brace secured FA Cup derby honors for Manchester City on Saturday, June 3. The Cityzens defeated Manchester United 2-1 to secure the domestic double for only the second time in their history, and their seventh FA Cup title.

Gundogan fired Pep Guardiola's side into the lead with just 13 seconds on the clock, which was also the fastest goal in FA Cup final history. The Red Devils then drew level in the 33rd minute through a Bruno Fernandes penalty, after VAR ruled that Jack Grealish had handled in the box.

The Sky Blues continued to dominate the proceedings in the second half and restored their lead when Gundogan's 51st-minute volley sailed through a sea of players and beat David de Gea.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Stefan Ortega - 6/10

Stefan Ortega had very few shots to save until the penalty. He was quick to rush out and stop Rafael Varane in stoppage time to keep his team in the lead. He justified Pep Guardiola's decision to get picked ahead of Ederson.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

Kyle Walker was given the job of keeping Jadon Sancho quiet and he did that well. Got troubled a bit when Garnacho was introduced but managed to stand tall and thwart the youngster when needed.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Ruben Dias was a picture of authority in the heart of the City defense. He was strong in the tackle, looked comfortable on the ball, and hardly put a foot wrong.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Manuel Akanji was the perfect partner for Ruben Dias, and always put himself in the right position to receive a pass or stop an attack. Gave nothing away and helped those ahead of him to play with more freedom.

John Stones - 8/10

John Stones' transformation from a defender to a midfielder has been intriguing to watch, Against Manchester United, he was composed on the ball, rotated possession well, and helped his team take control of the contest.

Rodrigo 'Rodri' Hernandez - 7/10

Rodri was strong at the base of midfield and was on point with his tackles. Protected the backline well.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Bernardo Silva had a quiet afternoon by his lofty standards. While he normally steps up in big games, this was a rare off-day for the Portugal international.

Kevin De Bruyne - 9/10

Kevin De Bruyne was Manchester City's creative brain, which comes as a surprise to no one. He set up both goals, played some good passes in the final third, and got substituted with a quarter of an hour left to stay fresh for the UEFA Champions League final.

Ilkay Gundogan - 9/10

Ilkay Gundogan has hit exceptional goal-scoring form in recent weeks. A fantastic right-footed volley from 20 yards out put his team in the lead seconds after kick off. His second, scored with his left, helped Manchester City regain control of the match early in the second half.

Jack Grealish - 5/10

Jack Grealish didn't look at his best at Wembley and was unfortunate to give away a penalty for handball. The Englishman didn't have the usual linkup with Erling Haaland either.

Erling Haaland - 6/10

Erling Haaland won the ball for the opening goal, but beyond that, he didn't have a big impact. His presence, however, kept the Manchester United backline busy and freed up space for his teammates.

Manchester City's substitutes' ratings against Manchester United

Phil Foden (76' for Kevin De Bruyne) - 5/10

Phil Foden replaced Kevin De Bruyne and looked bright in his limited time on the pitch.

Nathan Ake (89' for Jack Grealish) - NA

Came on late and didn't have enough time to make an impact.

Aymeric Laporte (90' for Kyle Walker) - NA

Came on late and didn't have enough time to make an impact.

