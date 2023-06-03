Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United: Player ratings for the Red Devils as their cup double dreams are dashed | 2023 FA Cup final

Manchester City beat Manchester 2-1 to win the 2022-23 FA Cup. Ilkay Gundogan struck a brace, while Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty for the Red Devils.

With the Premier League title already in the bag, the Sky Blues were looking to complete the league double here and came out all guns blazing.

It took them only 12 seconds to go in front as Gundogan volleyed a superb strike beyond David de Gea. City remained in cruise control of the match thereafter, but United found their way back into the match in the 33rd minute after Fernandes buried home a penalty.

However, the match was level for only 18 minutes as the English champions restored their lead through their talismanic skipper Gundogan once more. The German skimmed a shot off Kevin De Bruyne's delivery from outside of the box that flew beyond De Gea's despairing dive.

Momentum slowed down gradually thereafter as City had United firmly under control, though there was a late hearts-in-the-mouth moment for them.

Alejandro Garnacho's cross found Raphael Varane in a good position, but his header was parried away by Stefan Ortega, but it rattled the crossbar before coming back into play. Scott McTominay latched onto the rebound but his header flew over the bar.

Manchester City won the FA Cup for the first time since 2019. They will now eye the Champions League next weekend against Inter Milan, which would help them complete a historic treble.

As for Manchester United, it's a disappointing end to their campaign for sure, but they can still be proud of everything they achieved in Erik ten Hag's first season in charge.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 5/10

The Manchester United custodian improved in recent weeks but returned to his wobbly self here. He didn't even attempt to save Gundogan's opener and should've done better for the second too.

The Spaniard's distribution was sloppy as well. It's high time United get him off the books once and for all.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10

His only notable contribution in the game was winning the penalty for Manchester United, besides which Wan-Bissaka had nothing to show. Another name that should be on the chopping block this summer.

Raphael Varane - 6/10

He was lucky that Erling Haaland was missing his shooting boots today, else it would've been a rout for Varane, who struggled to deal with his movements.

The Frenchman also wasted a half-decent chance to score on the volley in the 42nd minute and then saw a close-range header parried away by Ortega, which rattled the crossbar, though.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

Kevin De Bruyne beat him in the air for City's opening goal but was otherwise decent. The Swede finished with six clearances, a testament to his excellent reading of the game.

Luke Shaw - 6/10

He made a vital interception on Foden in the 88th minute as the City forward prepared to score and made good recoveries too, winning five of his six attempted ground duels.

Casemiro - 6/10

The Brazilian saw a long-range shot blocked in the seventh minute and then sent in a teasing cross for Rashford in the 25th minute which the forward couldn't get to.

Interspersed between these two moments was a nasty-looking challenge on Manuel Akanji, which left the Swiss midfielder in a heap. Casemiro was lucky to have escaped a booking there.

Fred - 6.5/10

He ran around tirelessly and hounded City for the ball. He just completed five interceptions and two tackles.

Bruno Fernandes - 8.5/10

Manchester United's best player of the day, Fernandes pulled them level with a penalty that eventually wasn't enough. He was central to creating good chances for his team and laid three passes too. The midfielder deserved more.

Christian Eriksen - 6/10

The Danish wizard created one good chance in the 42nd minute with a lovely delivery from a corner that Casemiro flicked onto Varane, but the Frenchman was unable to convert.

Jadon Sancho - 5/10

Sancho was nowhere to be seen for Manchester United. No shots, no crosses, and no long balls. Just a few ordinary passes to keep the ball circulating.

Marcus Rashford - 5.5/10

He's been Manchester United's best player all season, bagging 30 goals in all competitions, but Rashford dropped an absolute stinker today. He was devoid of service upfront and failed to offer much off the ball too.

The striker finished the match without getting a single shot on target.

Substitutes

Alejandro Garnacho (62' for Eriksen) - 7/10

The Argentine youngster injected some much-needed energy and directness into Manchester United's attack and sent in a delicious-looking cross for Varane in stoppage-time.

Wout Weghorst (78' for Sancho) - 5/10

Ten Hag threw him on as Manchester United pushed for the equalizer but Weghorst touched the ball just thrice in 12 minutes.

Scott McTominay (83' for Lindelof) - 6.5/10

Varane's close-range effort in stoppage time was parried away by Ortega, but it fell to McTominay, whose header on the rebound sailed over the bar.

