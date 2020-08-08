Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Manchester City have progressed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Real Madrid 4-2 on aggregate. They followed up their victory in the first leg at home, 5 months ago, with another 2-1 win.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored for Manchester City on either side of Karim Benzema's equalizer to help Pep's men march on to the final 8 in quite comprehensive fashion.

Real Madrid just couldn't break Manchester City down tonight and individual performances were a let down for the Blancos on what has now become a forgettable night.

Manchester City players remained focused throughout and unfortunately, we cannot say the same about the Real Madrid players with individual errors costing them too dearly on the night.

🔵 Manchester City reach quarter-finals for 3rd successive season 👏👏👏#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 7, 2020

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops

#5 Hit- Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne was a class apart

Kevin de Bruyne wasn't at his unstoppable best and did go frustrated after a few challenges at the start. But he was still able to boss the Real Madrid midfield and came up with the goods.on the night.

The Belgian was excellent at moving the ball forward and kept finding openings for his teammates. He created a whopping 9 chances, 3 of which came inside the box. Real Madrid did close him down quite well in the second half but he still made more of an impact than any of the Real Madrid midfielders did.

De Bruyne proved once again on the grand stage why he is one of the best midfielders of his generation and coming up trumps against a star studded Real Madrid attack will give the Belgian the confidence he needs to go on and be City's main man for the rest of the competition

Kevin De Bruyne created nine chances for Man City against Real Madrid, the most any player has created against Real in a single #UCL match across the past four seasons.



On another level. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/6ZND2hJ21E — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 7, 2020

#4 Flop- Casemiro

Casemiro had a bad outing

Real Madrid was relying on Casemiro to have a good game in the heart of midfield. However, he struggled to hold it down against the Cityzens. The Brazilian did well to step up to the challenge posed by the Manchester City midfielders in a defensive sense.

However, his distribution was poor, he misplaced several easy passes, lost the ball cheaply on occasion and thus ended up disrupting the flow of Real Madrid's attacks. Real Madrid absolutely had to win the midfield battle today. However, the trio of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos failed to dominate the game.