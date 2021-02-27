Manchester City 2-1 West Ham United: City Player Ratings as centre-backs inspire hard-fought win | Premier League 2020-21

Despite being far from their best, Manchester City picked up all three points against West Ham United in the Premier League, courtesy goals apiece from Ruben Dias and John Stones.

Dias opened the scoring after he was brilliantly teed up by Kevin De Bruyne. But West Ham went into half-time on level terms, thanks to a close-range Michail Antonio strike.

Manchester City failed to create many big chances in the second half. But when Riyad Mahrez found John Stones unmarked inside the penalty box, the Englishman scored to restore his team's lead on the night.

The runaway Premier League leaders held on to the win to swell their lead atop the points table. In the process, City brought up their 20th win on the trot in all competitions. On that note, here are the ratings of Manchester City players in the game.

Ederson - 6/10

There wasn't much Ederson could have done about the goal he conceded, as it was the result of an unfortunate lapse in concentration from his Manchester City teammates. Otherwise, the Brazilian didn't have any major saves to make all game.

Advertisement

Kyle Walker - 7/10

Kyle Walker followed up his good showing in the Champions League with another virtuoso performance against West Ham.

His pace and strength were vital as Manchester City looked to deal with the presence of Michail Antonio whenever the Hammers countered.

John Stones - 8/10

It was an excellent performance from the Englishman who also scored the crucial winning goal. Defensively, John Stones won his aerial duels competently, and his positioning was spot on as well. His finish was as good as any striker could have managed. Not much more one can ask for from a centre-back!

Ruben Dias - 7/10

The Portuguese finally opened his goal-scoring account in Manchester City colours when he nodded home a gorgeous delivery from De Bruyne. He was at his usual best at the back, even when his teammates put him in unnecessary pressure by giving away the ball sloppily.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 5/10

Advertisement

Oleksandr Zinchenko was partly at fault for the goal Manchester City conceded, as he allowed Vladimir Coufal far too much room to drive into. He had a much better second half, though.

Fernandinho - 6/10

The Brazilian veteran didn't have the perfect game by any means. But Fernandinho made some smart interceptions and tackles in the middle of the park. If this is indeed his final season at Manchester City, he's leaving on a real high.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne looked slightly rusty but came up with the pass of the match - an outrageous long-range cross that landed right in front of Ruben Dias. The Belgian now leads the Premier League in assists again, despite missing a lot of time due to injury.

Ilkay Gundogan - 5/10

Ilkay Gundogan has been arguably Manchester City's best player this season. But by his high standards, he had a very disappointing game.

The German wasn't able to creep into dangerous positions where he is most effective, and for the most part, he was a little too passive too.

Ferran Torres - 5/10

Advertisement

The Spaniard looked lively in the first half, keeping Coufal on his toes. However, Ferran Torres had a horrid second half, as he conceded the ball away cheaply. Luckily, his misses didn't cost Manchester City, but Torres will need to be more focused if he wants to start more often.

Riyad Mahrez - 7/10

Riyad Mahrez (right) and John Stones (second from left) combined for Manchester City's winner.

Riyad Mahrez had a relatively quiet game. However, when it mattered most, the Algerian came up with a smart pass to find John Stones unmarked inside the box to score Manchester City's winner.

Sergio Aguero - 5/10

Back in the Manchester City starting lineup after a very long rehabilitation period, the Argentine had a game to forget. Sergio Aguero, however, didn't get a single goal-scoring opportunity on the night.

Ratings of Manchester City Substitutes

Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

Gabriel Jesus came on for Sergio Aguero with half an hour remaining but failed to fare any better than the man he replaced. He did work hard off the ball, though.

Phil Foden - 6/10

Phil Foden replaced Ferran Torres in the 65th minute but didn't have a whole lot to do, as Manchester City scored the winner and looked to protect their lead.

Rodri - N/A

Rodri wasn't on the pitch for long enough to warrant a rating.