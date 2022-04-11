Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool: 5 Hits and Flops as Kevin de Bruyne steals the show| Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City and Liverpool battled out a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium. Both the teams fought with everything they had to grab the three points but it just was not meant to be.

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for the hosts in the fifth minute of the game. The Belgian international struck one from outside the box which took a huge deflection off Joel Matip and ended in the back of the net. Liverpool equalized through Diogo Jota in the 13th minute. The Reds created a beautiful sequence which saw Trent Alexander-Arnold cut one back for Jota to score.

Gabriel Jesus scored Manchester City's second goal of the game. The Brazilian slotted one in off the far post after receiving a juicy cross from Joao Cancelo. Liverpool looked hungry for an equalizer and got it minutes following the restart. Sadio Mane scored one past Ederson. Mohamed Salah sliced in a perfect through ball for the Senegalese to score.

The game could have gone either way but the teams ended up sharing points between themselves.

On that note, here's a look at the five hits and flops from either team in the game:

#5 Flop: Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)

Ederson Moraes almost cost his team a goal.

Ederson Moraes did not have the best of games against Liverpool. The Manchester City goalkeeper was far from his natural best. Ederson conceded two goals. Although there was nothing he could have done to save Mane's goal, he should have kept out Jota's equalizer for the game.

Apart from that, the Brazilian played out some risky passes off the back. Ederson almost awarded Liverpool a goal as his hefty touch at the back saw Jota almost claim a goal.

#4 Hit: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva gets past Diogo Jota.

Bernardo Silva had a great game against Liverpool. The Portuguese international dominated the proceedings in the center of the park. He glided past Liverpool players effortlessly and made it look very easy. Silva also grabbed an assist for De Bruyne's opening goal for Manchester City.

Silva won nine duels, made six recoveries, made five tackles, made three clearances, completed three dribbles and created two chances throughout the game.

#3 Flop: Fabinho (Liverpool)

Fabinho and Bernardo Silva in action.

Fabinho was a massive let-off for Liverpool. The Brazilian looked sluggish for the majority of the game. Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva dazzled past Fabinho with ease. The Manchester City players faced no resistance from the 28-year-old at the center of the park.

Fabinho was partly responsible for Manchester City's opening goal of the game. He allowed De Bruyne ample amount of space which resulted in him smacking one from outside the box. He improved a bit in the second half but it was just not enough.

#2 Hit: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring a goal.

Sadio Mane was included in the starting eleven ahead of Luis Diaz and did not disappoint.The Senegalese international scored the second goal of the game for Liverpool as he slotted one in to beat Ederson Moraes. He brought his 30th birthday in style.

Mane was astute offensively as well as defensively. He won five duels, made five recoveries, made one interception, won one tackle and created one chance throughout the game.

#1 Hit: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin de Bruyne in action against Liverpool.

Kevin de Bruyne was on a whole different level against Liverpool. The Manchester City star ran the show for the Cityzens. He smashed one from outside the box to open the scoring for the hosts. De Bruyne sliced Liverpool's back-line at will and opened up the visitors on numerous occasions.

De Bruyne won four duels, made six recoveries, completed one dribble and created two chances throughout the game. He deservedly won the Man of the Match award for his exemplary display.

