Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings as title chasers play out thrilling draw | Premier League 2021-22

Defending champions Manchester City played out a highly-entertaining 2-2 draw with closest challengers Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

City and Liverpool both came into this game on the back of scintillating runs of form. The Cityzens had won four and drawn one of their last five Premier League games, while the Merseysiders had a perfect five out of five wins. The game was earmarked to be the biggest of the season so far and possibly the title-decider.

Both sides started the game with positive intent and high intensity in the attack. However, both defenses took a while before they settled down, as was evident in the early goals either side conceded.

Liverpool failed to fully clear the ball and gave away a soft free-kick outside their box. City took the resulting set-piece quickly and Kevin De Bruyne scored from a wildly deflected shot to make it 1-0 in the fifth minute. Soon after, Manchester City failed to clear the ball from their box and it fell kindly to Andy Roberston, who crossed it to Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back cut the ball back for Diogo Jota, who slotted the ball home from close range to make it 1-1 in the 13th minute.

As the game progressed, both Manchester City and Liverpool attacked well, but their defensive alertness and composure seemed off the mark as they both got away a few times. Gabriel Jesus put the hosts 2-1 up with a well-timed run to get on the end of a through ball to nod home in the 36th minute.

Liverpool struggled to cope with Manchester City's ever-increasing intensity and suffered a couple of goal scares from moves that were eventually ruled out for offside. The Reds held their nerve as the teams went into the break with the hosts leading 2-1.

The visitors started the second half with a bang, equalizing through Sadio Mane in the 46th minute to make it 2-2. They survived a scare soon after as Raheem Sterling seemed to have put City ahead once again. However, upon review, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Both sides took the game to one another as the second half progressed, but added a lot more caution to their approach as time ticked away. Both were afforded chances from open play as well as set-pieces. However, due to the weight the result holds, both sides seemed to shut down a bit going forward and focused on defense.

As the game neared its conclusion, both sides seemed content with a draw. The game ended all square at 2-2 and the sides go into the final stretch of the season with the same one-point gap for Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for both sides, starting with the hosts.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Ederson - 5.5/10

The Brazilian put in a topsy-turvy performance on the night, by his lofty standards. His dive for Jota's shot was questionable as the ball crept under him and into the back of the net. Overall, lacked the sharpness he shows so often. Could have been much better.

Kyle Walker - 6/10

A routine performance on the right side of Manchester City's defense for the Englishman. His maturity in decision-making helped his side thwart dangerous moves from their opponents.

John Stones - 6/10

Stones looked a bit off the pace from the start but soon started showing glimpses of his true talent as a defender. He helped distribute the ball well and was also instrumental in cutting opposition passing lanes.

Aymeric Laporte - 5.5/10

Laporte made a shaky start to the game. His loose clearance gifted the ball to Liverpool, who scored from the resulting turnover in possession in the 13th minute.

Joao Cancelo - 7.5/10

The adventurous Portuguese full-back was close to his best in today's game. Provided width and attacking support with his well-timed overlapping runs and also took a few shots from distance to test Alisson in Liverpool's goal. Put in a lovely through ball for Jesus' goal.

Squawka @Squawka



39 touches

3 crosses

3 touches in opp. box

3x possession won

3 duels contested

2 duels won

2 shots

1 tackle

1 take-on

1 chance created

1 assist



What a ball in for Gabriel Jesus. João Cancelo in the first half for Man City vs. Liverpool:39 touches3 crosses3 touches in opp. box3x possession won3 duels contested2 duels won2 shots1 tackle1 take-on1 chance created1 assistWhat a ball in for Gabriel Jesus. João Cancelo in the first half for Man City vs. Liverpool: 39 touches 3 crosses 3 touches in opp. box 3x possession won 3 duels contested2 duels won 2 shots 1 tackle1 take-on 1 chance created1 assist What a ball in for Gabriel Jesus. 😍 https://t.co/0qzGRdkZUc

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Bernardo made a slow start to the game but slowly played his way into the heart of City's attacking moves. The Portuguese magician provided the assist for De Bruyne's early goal. He also received a silly booking in the first half.

Rodri - 6.5/10

The Spaniard put in a solid performance in the holding midfield role for Manchester City. He was instrumental in breaking down Liverpool's moves through the center of the park and put in a great performance overall.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7.5/10

Put in a proper captain's performance on the night. KDB put his side 1-0 up with a wildly deflected shot in the fifth minute. He helped his side create attacking openings with weighted through passes throughout the game.

Gabriel Jesus - 8/10

His first start in 10 games turned out to be a master stroke by Pep Guardiola. Jesus made a wonderful run in behind his marker to put City 2-1 up close to half-time. Held his line well and was a thorn in Liverpool's side throughout the game with his directness.

Raheem Sterling - 5.5/10

A relatively off-color and quiet performance by the English winger. Sterling did not look sharp enough and was slow to attack crosses on multiple occasions. His lack of intensity cost City on a few occasions.

Phil Foden - 7.5/10

The Englishman looked extremely lively in the wide areas of the pitch and played with great determination and drive. Foden was electric with his dribbling and off-the-ball movement, proving to be a handful for his markers.

Manchester City Substitutes

Manchester City v Atlético Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Riyad Mahrez - 5/10

The Algerian failed to impose himself as much as Guardiola would have hoped for. However, he took a wonderful free-kick close to the 90th-minute mark which forced a save from Alisson. Missed a glorious opportunity to score the winner in the dying embers of the game.

Jack Grealish - 5.5/10

The Englishman came on in the 83rd minute and played decently until the final whistle.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Alisson - 7/10

He was caught in no man's land for Manchester City's first goal as the shot was heavily deflected. The goalkeeper could not do much for their second either as Jesus was 1-v-1 with him. However, he made a few sharp stops to prevent the hosts from running away with the result.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

As always, Alexander-Arnold was stunning going forward and provided the assist for Liverpool's equalizer in the first half. However, he struggled a bit with Foden and Gabriel Jesus running at him. Trent allowed Jesus to get in behind him and score the goal that put City ahead in the first half.

Joel Matip - 6/10

A stable performance from Matip in Liverpool's defense. He was out of position a couple of times and a bit more sharpness would've helped Liverpool stay more compact.

Virgil Van Dijk - 6/10

The towering Dutchman put in a below-average defensive performance. He passed the ball well and made a few key interceptions. However, Van Dijk was nowhere near as vocal or dominant as he usually is and was also booked for a cynical foul on KDB.

Andrew Robertson - 6/10

A mixed performance from the Scotsman as he made a few blunders in defense but also made important contributions for Liverpool going forward. Played a key role in the build-up to Liverpool's goal to make it 1-1.

Jordan Henderson - 5.5/10

He tried to keep the ball and distribute it among his teammates. However, City's midfield was simply too much for him and his colleagues to handle and they struggled as the game progressed.

Fabinho - 5/10

The Brazilian midfielder looked a few yards off the pace throughout the game. He was caught napping as City took a quick free-kick and scored from the resulting move in the first half. His lack of sharpness cost Liverpool the midfield battle - a crucial one for this contest.

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10

A passing masterclass by the innovative and inventive Spaniard at the heart of Liverpool's midfield. He combined well with his teammates to help progress the ball into areas they could threaten City from.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

A decent performance by the Egyptian with a few short bursts of moments where he showed his caliber. Provided a silky assist for Mane to equalize and make it 2-2 on the night right after half-time.

Diogo Jota - 7.5/10

Jota is the perfect example of a player who may or may not play well, but somehow always manages to score a goal from a chance.

Sadio Mane - 7/10

The Senegalese frontman put in a routine shift but lacked the spark that could have pushed his side over the edge. He made great runs into the box and also combined well with his teammates to progress the ball forward. The birthday boy was played in brilliantly by Salah and he finished the chance well to make it 2-2 early in the second half.

Liverpool Substitutes

Liverpool FC v FC Internazionale: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Luis Diaz - 6/10

The Colombian came on to replace Diogo Jota in a decision by Jurgen Klopp to alter Liverpool's dynamism in attack. He put in a good performance and looked sharp on the left-wing.

Naby Keita - 6/10

Naby Keita came on for the last 10 minutes and played well to see out the remainder of the game.

Roberto Firmino - N/A

Did not play enough minutes or do anything significant to warrant a rating tonight.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian