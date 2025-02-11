Manchester City 2-3 Real Madrid: City player ratings as Los Blancos seal late victory in thrilling clash

Manchester City fell to another late defeat against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, February 11. The Cityzens suffered a 3-2 defeat against Los Blancos in the Round of 32 at the Etihad Stadium.

The reigning English champions snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory with an added time Jude Bellingham tap-in being the stake to their already bleeding heart after a disappointing campaign so far.

Manchester City opened the scoring through Erling Halaand in the 19th minute and held on to their lead until halftime. Los Blancos struck back on the hour mark as Kylian Mbappe finished smartly to restore parity.

Halaand thought he had won the game for his side in the 80th minute after he converted a spot-kick, but former City player Brahim Diaz equalized just six minutes later. Jude Bellingham silenced the home crowd with an added time winner (90+2').

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson Moraes -5.5/10

The Brazilian keeper was far from decisive in the match. He made four saves in the game, but could've handled the situations that led to the second and third Real Madrid goals much better.

Manuel Akanji -7.5/10

The Swiss star had a fine game for Manchester City until he was forced off due to injury at halftime. He struck the woodwork once and was dearly missed after his withdrawal.

Ruben Dias- 6.5/10

The Portuguese defender had a respectable, albeit far from spectacular, performance for the home side. He won two out of four duels and completed the most passes (76) in the game.

Nathan Ake- 6/10

The Dutch defender had an unspectacular performance before he was taken off around the hour mark. He completed 96% of his 49 passes.

Josko Gvardiol - 8/10

The Croatian defender was immaculate for his side despite their defeat. He provided a beautiful assist to Haaland for the opener and won four out of six duels against Real Madrid.

Bernardo Silva- 6/10

The Portuguese star was poor in midfield. He lost five duels, and completed only one of the three long passes he attempted in a disappointing performance for his side.

John Stones- 7.5/10

The Englishman had a fine game for Manchester City against Real Madrid despite his side's defeat. He won the two duels he entered, made four recoveries, and completed 93% of his 70 passes.

Kevin De Bruyne- 7/10

The Belgian had a solid game orchestrating the midfield but did not have much luck with his teammates' finishing. He created three chances and racked up 0.46 expected assists.

Savinho- 6.5/10

The Brazilian was lively, albeit ineffective, against Real Madrid. He attempted four dribbles, but only completed two and lost five duels in the match before his withdrawal.

Jack Grealish- 6/10

The English forward was decent before he was forced off at the half-hour mark for Phil Foden due to injury.

Erling Halaand- 9/10

The Norwegian star had a fabulous game for Manchester City and bagged a brace against Real Madrid.

Manchester City substitutes

Philip Foden- 7.5/10

The forward came on for the English side after 30 minutes and had a fine game. He won the penalty that gave his side the lead and completed 25 of 27 passes.

Rico Lewis -5/10

The English defender came on at halftime for the injured Manuel Akanji. His mistake led to Bellingham's winner.

Mateo Kovacic- 5/10

The Croatian midfielder put in a poor showing against his former side. He made a mistake that led to a goal in the loss.

Ilkay Gundogan-NA

The German midfielder came on late for City and did not have enough time to affect the game against Real Madrid.

Omar Marmoush-NA

The Egyptian forward came on late for City but did not have enough time to affect the game.

