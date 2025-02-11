Manchester City 2-3 Real Madrid: Los Blancos' Player Ratings as Bellingham wins it at the death to silence the Etihad | UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Real Madrid came from 2-1 down to defeat Manchester City 3-2 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff round at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, February 11.

Both Manchester City and Real Madrid made positive starts to the game as they both looked to grab the early advantage in the tie. That privilege went to the hosts, who grabbed the lead after some lovely work down the left flank by the talented Josko Gvardiol. He played Erling Haaland through as the Norwegian made no mistake and put the hosts 1-0 up.

Manchester City had more of the ball, but only marginally, but failed to make an impact in the final third. Apart from their goal, they only manager one other shot on target which did not trouble Thibaut Courtois. Real Madrid, on the other hand, attempted eight shots in the first period but could not find a way past Ederson in goal.

After an exciting and end-to-end first half, Manchester City led Real Madrid by a goal.

Los Blancos began the second half in great fashion as they found a way back into the contest just 15 minutes after the restart. Kylian Mbappe made it 1-1 after Dani Ceballos played him through with a lovely pass to make up for his penalty error. Manchester City and Real Madrid nearly shared the ball equally from that point onwards, but the hosts had some good chances.

Ceballos commited a foul in the second half and gave away a penalty to Manchester City. Haaland stepped up and made it a brace after 80 minutes. However, Brahim Diaz levelled the game for Real Madrid just six minutes later. They were not yet done as Vinicius Junior set up Jude Bellingham for a dramatic late winner in the 92nd minute of the game.

On that note, let's take a look at Real Madrid's player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 6.5/10

Courtois made two decent saves for Real Madrid between the sticks in a decent performance.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

The versatile Uruguayan played as a right back and captained the team. He won three duels, made four clearances and one block, and played one key pass.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

Tchouameni won both his duels in defence, making three clearances, one block and one interception as well. He distributed the ball with 96% accuracy.

Raul Asencio - 7/10

Asencio had a good game as he won all four of his duels, making two clearances, one block, and one last-man tackle.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

Mendy had a subpar game on the left side of Los Blancos' defence and could not make the desired impact on the proceedings.

Rodrygo - 7/10

Rodrygo passed the ball with 86% accuracy, including three key passes. He also completed two dribbles and won three duels as well.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6.5/10

Camavinga passed the ball with 98% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won five duels and attempted one shot off-target.

Dani Ceballos - 7.5/10

He had a very eventful game as he assisted one goal for Real Madrid, conceded a penalty as well, and won five duels in midfield.

Jude Bellingham - 7.5/10

Bellingham scored yet another late winner for Los Blancos. He also played two key passes and won seven duels as well.

Kylian Mbappe - 7.5/10

Mbappe got on the scoresheet early in the second half with a great finish. He attempted a total of five shots, with just two others on target. He also passed the ball with 91% accuracy and won two duels.

Vinicius Junior - 7.5/10

He had a great game on the left flank for Real as he attempted three shots, with one on target, one hitting the woodwork and the third one wide. He also completed three dribbled and was adjudged man of the match.

Substitutes

Luka Modric - 6.5/10

Modrid replaced Ceballos in the second half but could not make the desired impact on the proceedings.

Brahim Diaz - 7.5/10

Diaz replaced Rodrygo in the second half and scored a goal against his former team and helped his own team over the line.

Fran Garcia - N/A

He played less than 10 minutes and hence does not warrant a rating.

