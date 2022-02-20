Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 talking points as Harry Kane strikes late to stun league leaders | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City were given a reality check in the Premier League as Tottenham Hotspur secured a 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Harry Kane struck twice in the second half, including an injury-time winner, to end the Cityzens' 13-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

The visitors bagged a goal in the fourth minute courtesy of Dejan Kulusevski, but the hosts equalized in the 33rd minute through Ilkay Gundogan. The game subsequently headed into half-time on parity.

Premier League @premierleague



#MCITOT An incredible match, with drama to the very end, goes the way of Spurs An incredible match, with drama to the very end, goes the way of Spurs 👏#MCITOT https://t.co/k6Xex9rjkd

Harry Kane doubled Spurs' lead in the 59th minute and also had one goal ruled out by the VAR in the 74th minute for offside.

The VAR later awarded a penalty to Manchester City in the dying moments of the game, and Riyad Mahrez's well-taken spot-kick made it 2-2 in the 92nd minute. However, just when the hosts thought they had done enough to earn a point from the game, Kane headed in the decisive goal in the 95th minute.

It was a thrilling contest that blew the title race wide open. Liverpool have a game in hand and could reduce the Cityzens' lead at the top to three points.

As Tottenham Hotspur end their three-game winning streak in the league, here's a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Dejan Kulusevski dazzles in his first league start for Tottenham Hotspur

Dejan Kulusevski was the star of the show as Spurs shocked Manchester City at the Etihad

Manchester City's January signing Dejan Kulusevski was handed his first start in the Premier League by Antonio Conte.

While no one expected much from the Swedish striker, he opened the scoring on the night with an exquisite finish in the fourth minute. He was set up by Son Heung-min. The South Korean held the ball just long enough for Ederson to come off his line before squaring it to Kulusevski.

Kulusevski was also involved in the late winner. The 21-year-old was released down the right flank by another January signing, Rodrigo Bentancur. With time and space, he sent in a dinking cross into the box.

Harry Kane jumped the highest and overcame Kyle Walker's late challenge to earn the three points for Tottenham Hotspur. Kulusevksi played the full 90 minutes and headed home with a goal and an assist to his name.

#4 Spurs secure the league double over the reigning champions

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester City have lost just three games in the Premier League this season. All of those losses have come against London-based sides, and two of them have been against Tottenham Hotspur.

This was the Cityzens' first defeat in the English top flight since their loss at home to Crystal Palace in October last year.

Spurs deserved the win as they got the game off to a great start with an early goal, exploiting Manchester City's high defensive line. They maintained a tight ship at the back and did not give much space to the hosts in the final third.

Despite conceding a late equalizer, Antonio Conte's men pursued the winning goal instead of settling for a point, and that paid off handsomely.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Tottenham Hotspur are only the fourth side ever to complete a league double over a side managed by Man City boss Pep Guardiola, after Chelsea (2016-17), Manchester United (2019-20) and Wolves (2019-20). Antagonist. 4 - Tottenham Hotspur are only the fourth side ever to complete a league double over a side managed by Man City boss Pep Guardiola, after Chelsea (2016-17), Manchester United (2019-20) and Wolves (2019-20). Antagonist. https://t.co/mIR7vMAq96

This was Tottenham Hotspur's first league double over reigning top-flight champions since the 1986-87 campaign when they secured 1-0 home and away wins over Liverpool.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh