Manchester City 3-0 Everton: City player ratings as Sky Blues secure routine victory over Toffees | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City overcame Everton 3-0 at the Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday.
Goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva helped the Sky Blues regain second place in the table, moving a point above Liverpool.
The reigning champions were in cruise control of the match, dominating 78% of the ball. They completed more than thrice as many passes as the Toffees.
Thanks to Jordan Pickford, the scoreline only read so much in City's favor. The English custodian pulled off numerous key saves to prevent his team from a thrashing.
Pep Guardiola's side now turn their attention towards an important Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain at home on Wednesday.
Here are
Manchester City Player Ratings
Ederson - 7/10
A comfortable match for the Brazilian, who only had to make one save.
Kyle Walker - 7.5/10
He positioned himself high up and broke down Everton's wingplay, whilst also looking dangerous in his runs forward.
John Stones - 7/10
Strong in the air (Stones won all five of his aerial duels) and positionally aware, the Englishman wasn't challenged on the night.
Aymeric Laporte - 7/10
Coming into the side after missing the derby last time out, Laporte read the game brilliantly. He made four clearances, but went into the books for catching Andros Townsend.
Joao Cancelo - 8.5/10
Imperious on the left flank and set up Sterling with a phenomenal outside-of-the-boot cross. It was his sixth assist of the season.
Bernardo Silva - 8/10
Without Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish, the Portuguese took the creative burden upon himself. He capped off a fine performance with a late third.
Rodri - 8.5/10
Rodri was a battering ram in midfield, breaking down Everton's plays whilst demonstrating his expansive passing range. He also scored a sublime goal.
Ilkay Gundogan - 8/10
Manchester City captain for the day, Gundogan was a lively attacking presence for them while also hounding Everton for the ball.
Raheem Sterling - 7.5/10
He didn't always look promising on the ball but he did score Manchester City's first goal.
Cole Palmer - 6.5/10
The youngster made some good runs to open up space in Everton's defense but lacked the finishing touch and confidence on the ball.
Phil Foden - 7/10
His passing was exceptional as always but Foden was wasteful with his crosses.
Substitutes
Riyad Mahrez - 7/10
The Algerian dragged a decent chance wide from a few yards out late on.
Nathan Ake - 6/10
He completed all his passes and kept everything tidy at the back.
James McAtee - 7/10
An impressive Premier League debut for the Manchester City youngster. He showed off his precocious dribbling skills and also got a shot away.