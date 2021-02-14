Manchester City 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur - Player Ratings as Gundogan leads Cityzens' romp | Premier League 2020-21

Rampant Premier League leaders Manchester City destroyed a sorry Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night. Pep Guardiola's side won 3-0, thanks to a first-half penalty from Rodri and a second-half brace from Ilkay Gundogan.

Manchester City were actually a tad fortunate to not be behind early in the game. A superb Harry Kane free-kick had Ederson beaten, but the ball struck the bar and stayed out.

Soon thereafter, a tangle between Gundogan and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the Tottenham Hotspur penalty area led to a spot-kick being awarded. Rodri who stepped up and beat Hugo Lloris despite the keeper getting some palm on the ball.

However, Manchester City soon regained control of proceedings to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table. On that note, let us have a look at the player ratings of both teams.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson Moraes - 8/10

Ederson Moraes was well-beaten by an early Harry Kane free-kick, but was untroubled after that. He put his hand up to take a penalty, but had his request turned down. Nevertheless, the Brazilian compensated for that with an assist of his own, as he set up Ilkay Gundogan's second goal.

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

One of Manchester City's best performers, Joao Cancelo put in a typically steady performance at right-back. With Manchester City having much of the ball in this game, the Portuguese could start in a higher position on the flank.

John Stones - 8/10

With or without Ruben Dias alongside him, John Stones looks the real deal at the moment. He, once again, didn't put a foot wrong, as he dealt expertly with the threat that Tottenham Hotspur posed.

Aymeric Laporte - 6/10

Aymeric Laporte was rusty to begin the game, and could easily have conceded a goal. He conceded a free-kick that Kane slammed onto the bar. However, as the game progressed, he settled down.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

It was another energetic performance from Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back. He was excellent in his defensive duties, and was always an outlet down the left when Manchester City were attacking.

Rodri - 7/10

Rodri scored a penalty for Manchester City that will put him in Guardiola's good books, irrespective of how terrible the penalty itself was.

Ilkay Gundogan - 9/10

Ilkay Gundogan is in the form of his life at the moment. He took both his goals expertly, and also won the penalty for the first goal.

In this kind of form, the only thing that can possibly stop the German is an injury. Manchester City will hope that the complaint that forced him to come off early against Tottenham Hotspur isn't a serious one.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Starting in central midfield, Bernardo Silva was influential in this game, especially when he had the ball at his feet. The now-customary Bernardo work-rate was also seen in full effect as Tottenham Hotspur were suffocated out of the game.

Phil Foden - 6/10

Phil Foden continues to keep improving, but he has had better games than the one against Tottenham Hotspur. In a few instances in the final third, he should have made an early pass instead of over-complicating things.

Raheem Sterling - 8/10

Even without a significant contribution to the scoreline, Raheem Sterling looks close to being Manchester City's best player again. His pace and trickery caused trouble on both flanks, and he ended up with the assist for Gundogan's first goal as well.

Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

Gabriel Jesus's quality on the ball was dreadful. However, he led the Manchester City press quite effectively.

Ratings of Manchester City Substitutes

Ferran Torres - 5/10

Ferran Torres was the first Manchester City sub in this game, coming on to replace the injured Gundogan.

Riyad Mahrez - 5/10

Riyad Mahrez replaced Jesus late in the game.