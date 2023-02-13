Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa: City player ratings as Guardiola’s men move to within 3 points of Gunners

A dominant first-half display from Manchester City saw them beat Aston Villa 3-1 in their Premier League at the Etihad on Sunday (February 12).

The hosts were clinical right from the start, taking the lead in the fourth minute through a Rodri header. City continued to create chance after chance and eventually doubled their lead in the 39th minute, with Ilkay Gundogan getting on the scoresheet. Riyad Mahrez added a third from the spot just before half-time as City went into the break in complete control.

Five Manchester City players completed 100% of their passes in the first half vs. Aston Villa:◉ Ruben Dias (46/46)◉ Aymeric Laporte (46/46)◉ Ederson (14/14)◉ İlkay Gündoğan (12/12)◉ Erling Haaland (4/4) Five Manchester City players completed 100% of their passes in the first half vs. Aston Villa: ◉ Ruben Dias (46/46) ◉ Aymeric Laporte (46/46) ◉ Ederson (14/14)◉ İlkay Gündoğan (12/12) ◉ Erling Haaland (4/4) 💯

Pep Guardiola’s men looked extremely comfortable at the start of the second half and looked likely to extend their lead. However, a momentary lapse in concentration was punished by Ollie Watkins as Villa got a goal back in the 61st minute.

Both sides came close to scoring, but it was Manchester City who ran out deserved winners. The win sees them retake second spot in the standings. City are now within three points of the Gunners ahead of their upcoming top-of-the-table clash at the Emirates in midweek (February 15).

On that note, here are the Manchester City player ratings from the game.

Ederson: 5/10

Having been a virtual spectator in the first half, Ederson was called into action multiple times in the second. Despite being beaten once, he did well to ensure that Villa did not find a way back into the game.

Kyle Walker: 5/10

Walker got forward at every opportunity to contribute in attack and helped create a few presentable chances with his probing passes.

Ruben Dias: 5/10

Dias made his first start for City since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and looked solid in defence. He picked up a booking for dissent late in the first half, which saw him replaced by Akanji at half-time.

Aymeric Laporte: 5/10

Laporte marshaled the left side of the Manchester City defence well and used his strength and positioning to keep the opposition attack at bay.

Rodri: 9/10

Rodri was sensational in midfield for Manchester City.

It was a commanding display from the Spaniard, who opened the scoring with an excellent header. He was dominant in midfield as well, topping passes completed (90), chances created (4) and duels won (8).

He was fantastic. Rodri for Man City vs. Villa:◉ Most touches (112)◉ Most accurate passes (90)◉ Most duels won (8)◉ Most chances created (4)◎ 100% take-on success◎ 100% aerial duels won◎ 7x possession won◎ 4 touches in opp. box◎ 3 shots◎ 1 goalHe was fantastic. Rodri for Man City vs. Villa: ◉ Most touches (112)◉ Most accurate passes (90)◉ Most duels won (8)◉ Most chances created (4)◎ 100% take-on success◎ 100% aerial duels won◎ 7x possession won ◎ 4 touches in opp. box ◎ 3 shots ◎ 1 goal He was fantastic. 👏 https://t.co/oWozeQ8PtU

Ilkay Gundogan: 7/10

The German’s intelligent late runs into the box from midfield saw him bag a goal, capping off an excellent display.

Kevin De Bruyne: 7/10

Returning to the starting lineup, De Bruyne was majestic in the City midfield, wreaking havoc with his trademark glorious passes.

Back with a classy display. Kevin De Bruyne's game by numbers vs. Aston Villa:55 touches28 final third passes7 crosses5 touches in opp. box3 chances created3 duels won2 fouls won2x possession wonBack with a classy display. Kevin De Bruyne's game by numbers vs. Aston Villa:55 touches 28 final third passes 7 crosses 5 touches in opp. box 3 chances created3 duels won 2 fouls won 2x possession won Back with a classy display. 💫 https://t.co/G5HXX0bR7b

Bernardo Silva: 6/10

Given the freedom of the park, Bernardo was used as a makeshift left-back in addition to his usual midfield duties. He acquitted himself well, winning the most tackles (3) in the game.

Riyad Mahrez: 8/10

Mahrez (left) was extremely dangerous on the right flank for City.

Mahrez was at his silky, elegant best on the right wing and looked threatening every time he got on the ball. It was his corner that set up the opener before he got on the scoresheet.

The Algerian could (and should) have added to his tally before he was taken off in the 85th minute.

Erling Haaland: 6/10

Haaland was a constant threat to the Villa back ine in the first half, making intelligent runs in behind the defence. He showed excellent pace and composure to set up the second goal for Gundogan.

With the scoreline heavily in favour of City, Guardiola opted to take Haaland off with what looked like a knock to his upper right leg.

Jack Grealish: 7/10

Grealish looked extremely dangerous on Manchester City’s left flank and caused Ashley Young all sorts of problems with his directness and trickery. He won the penalty for his side’s third goal and was instrumental in a lot of his team's attacking plays. He was replaced in the 69th minute by Foden.

Ratings of Manchester City Substitutes against Aston Villa

Manuel Akanji: 4/10

Akanji did not look assured in the Manchester City backline after coming on at half-time and had a couple of nervy moments.

Julian Alvarez: 5/10

Alvarez showed excellent pace and desire to get into several promising positions and was perhaps slightly unlucky not to score.

Phil Foden: N.A.

Making a return from injury, Foden struggled to get involved in the game after coming on in the second half.

Nathan Ake: N.A.

Ake was sent on for the final few minutes just to shore things up in defence and see out the win.

